Princess Kate Is in Her Pantsuit Era—and Is “Living Her Best Life”

Princess Kate is 41, a successful professional, and a devoted wife and mother of three. Over the summer, she let her hair down at her very first rave, where Marie Claire reported she drank spicy margaritas, wore an off-the-shoulder top, and left a huge tip to wait staff while there. She is perhaps more confident than ever , and her style is evolving—she seems to have firmly entered her pantsuit era, wearing the look for all of her engagements the past two weeks.

“Kate has always been fiercely private, but she’s been letting her guard down and going out more lately,” a source told OK . “Being next in line for the throne with [Prince] William has given her more confidence to be who she wants to be and not apologize for it. Kate’s living her best life.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate and her friends, the source said, “talk about fashion and text each other beauty advice. She’s down-to-earth.” We are seeing a more relatable Kate than maybe we ever have, with cousin-in-law Mike Tindall revealing on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby,” that Kate, at least at one point, played beer pong: “She wouldn’t tell people that herself,” the OK source said, “but she’s not mad the info is out there now.”

She is also in what we are calling her pantsuit era, swapping Emilia Wickstead and Jenny Packham dresses and Catherine Walker coat dresses for separates. There’s a reason for this, The Daily Express reports, as Kate’s personal brand is apparently getting a “tweak”: “Since we first ‘met’ Kate, as the young, fresh-faced girlfriend of Prince William, we have witnessed her confidence blossom and her style transform, from the pretty girl next door to the elegant wife of our future king, to the infinitely more regal and refined Princess of Wales,” said fashion expert Miranda Holder. “Her wardrobe has adjusted to suit her ever-evolving role within the family, and its latest incarnation has garnered much attention, but perhaps not for the reasons you would expect. It was announced earlier this year that the Palace would no longer release details of what and who Kate is wearing, most probably in an attempt to focus the world’s media on the important work the royals conduct rather than their fashion choices, but, despite this recent lack of information, Kate is still hailed as a fashion icon globally, with the ‘Kate effect’ bringing good fortune to the brands she champions. Perhaps this is why Kate’s image seems to have evolved yet again, with the princess wearing more and more suits in her latest role and wearing them exclusively for royal appointments since she returned from summer break.”

It seems Kate’s “best life” includes tailored suits—take a look at her outfits from this new chapter in fashion for the Princess of Wales.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuesday, September 19: The last time we saw Kate at work—visiting Streets of Growth—she wore a tan Rouland Mouret suit, the brand’s Single-Breasted Wool and Silk Blazer in camel and the Wide-Leg Wool-Blend Pants, also in camel. She paired the suit with a plain white t-shirt underneath and Gianvito Rossi 105 Bisque Suede Pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monday, September 18: For a visit to the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton, Kate wore the Black Twill Double Breasted Blazer by Holland Cooper with yet again, matching trousers, a white t-shirt, and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thursday, September 14: For engagements alongside Prince William—including Madley Primary School’s Forest School and Kings Pitt Farm—Kate chose Maje’s Vincio Fitted Check Blazer and See by Chloé Liegi Ankle Boots, What Kate Wore reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuesday, September 12: For her first ever visit to a men’s prison (HMP High Down), Kate wore an Alexander McQueen suit, perhaps a nod to the fashion house’s creative director Sarah Burton, who the day before announced she would be leaving the house after 26 years. (Burton famously designed Kate’s 2011 wedding dress.) Per What Kate Wore , Kate’s look was the line’s Leaf Crepe Jacket and High-Waisted Cigarette Trouser in the amethyst colorway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday, September 9: Kate wore all-white for the Rugby World Cup France match between England and Argentina in Marseille, wearing Alexander McQueen. Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, and England emerged victorious in the day’s match, winning 27-10.

(Image credit: The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby Podcast)