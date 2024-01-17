While Princess Kate’s Reason for Surgery Is Still Unknown to the Public, It Is Not Cancer, Palace Confirms

Details continue to be sparse and will likely remain so regarding the health condition that hospitalized the Princess of Wales for a “planned abdominal surgery,” which Kensington Palace revealed in a statement released earlier today. Kate’s “surgery was successful,” the Palace added, and she is expected to remain in hospital for up to two weeks; afterwards, she will return home to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to continue her recovery. She is not expected to return to royal duties until at least April.

The Palace didn’t specify what Kate was being treated for but did confirm that it was non-cancerous in nature.

Sources told The Times that Kate is “doing well” post-surgery; the outlet also reported that she was not rushed to the hospital and that it was not a condition that developed over the weekend.

The London Clinic—where Kate is staying—is thought to be the largest private hospital in England and even boasts its own concierge service. While visitors are allowed until 9:30 p.m. (any visits after that time must be requested), “It is unlikely Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis will be able to see their mum for the duration of her stay, as no children are permitted to visit,” The Mirror reports.

The hospital specializes in robotic surgery, which allows surgeons to perform more complex and safer procedures.