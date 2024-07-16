Princess Kate Is “Genuinely Touched” by Everything Prince William Has Done During Her Health Scare This Year, “Not Just for Her, But for the Children”

Prince William has truly stepped up to be the best version of himself as a husband and father in 2024 as his wife, Princess Kate, battles cancer—including taking care of not just her needs, but those of their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“He’s shouldered a lot of the responsibilities, and, what’s more, he seems to be having fun doing it,” a source said, per OK . “Kate has seen the change, and she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing—not just for her, but for the children.”

William has always been a hands-on dad, but that elevated this year amidst Kate's health crisis. (Image credit: Getty)

Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January and, as a result of the procedure, cancer was detected; it’s believed she and the family found out the news in February. In March, she announced her diagnosis to the world via a courageous video message, coming on the heels of her father-in-law King Charles’ own admission the month prior that he, too, had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. Kate was out of the public eye receiving treatment in April, May, and the first half of June, until her return to public life at June 15’s Trooping the Colour—her first official appearance since Christmas Day 2023. Kate again appeared publicly just last Sunday, attending Wimbledon and the men’s singles final alongside daughter Princess Charlotte. It remains unknown when Kate will return to royal duty with regularity again.

“They remember their vows they said at their wedding,” a source said of William and Kate, who marked 13 years of marriage in April. “It forced her and William to take a good look at their priorities and be more grateful for what they have. Their vows have never been more profound as they navigate this difficult time.” In sickness and in health, indeed.

The two are living out their vows every day, with "in sickness and in health" being particularly tested this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

William was “already hands-on” as a father, but through the rollercoaster of 2024, “he’s become more confident and stronger in his role as dad,” the source said, evidenced by both his back-to-back Father’s Day and birthday tributes from George, Charlotte, and Louis last month—and his appearance, on his 42nd birthday, no less, alongside George and Charlotte at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on June 21. “It’s reassuring for Kate to know the kids will always have a loving, compassionate, and caring relationship with their father if, God forbid, something happens to her.”

William's family is his No. 1 priority, and that's become even more evident in 2024. (Image credit: Courtesy of the Prince and Princess of Wales / Instagram)

When William is with George, Charlotte, and Louis, “the kids can sense he’s having fun,” they said. “And they’re happy and secure as a result.” His A+ parenting channels that of his late mother, Princess Diana, who made it clear that William and Prince Harry were her top priority.

“She was so much fun to be around,” they said. “She encouraged her kids to play and express themselves. William feels a responsibility to show that he’s evolving and modernizing with the times. It’s not a burden to him—it’s a privilege.”