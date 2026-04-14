Princess Kate Is “Never Without” This Relatable Millennial Staple and Asks for It in Her Rider, Says Royal Expert

Celebrity riders have become the stuff of legend, with rock stars requesting outrageous contractual demands like no brown M&Ms, specific colored furniture, or, in the case of Joe Jonas, 12 puppies. But it turns out members of the Royal Family also have their own riders, and Princess Kate’s couldn’t be more relatable to fellow ‘80s babies.

Journalist Emily Andrews, who co-hosts the “Catching Up With The Royals” podcast revealed what’s included in the Royal Family’s riders on Instagram April 14. “Do the royals have riders? Do they have special requests for drinks or snacks that they always have to have on royal engagements? The answer is yes!” Andrews said in a Reel.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla, who are both in their 70s, go for comfort-based requests like cushions and blankets, William and Kate are more beverage-focused in their asks.

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Princess Kate, pictured in Wales in February 2026, is a Diet Coke fan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales enjoys a drink at a 2022 polo match. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The Princess of Wales is never without a can of Diet Coke,” Andrews said in the Reel. With the soda being referred to as the “millennial cigarette,” it’s not surprising that the 1982-born princess has a Diet Coke habit.

According to Andrews, Kate also requests some junk food. Apparently, the Princess of Wales is a fan of the British snack Hula Hoops, with Kate requesting the crunchy potato and corn rings “if she gets peckish.”

As for Prince William, he has one very humble ask. Andrews says the future King “always likes to make sure there’s a bottle of water.” However, he’s also “partial to a gin and tonic” for those moments when one needs something a bit stronger.