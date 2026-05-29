I don't remember the last time I styled a basic white T-shirt. Why would I when Kaia Gerber's summer tops make my street style stand out? Days after she debuted my dream halter and lingerie-inspired tops, Gerber proved the boatneck trend is made for minimalists like us. I'm storing away my white tees as we speak.

Just last week, Gerber told Who What Wear New York City style is "more inspiring" to her than L.A. So, it's no surprise she couldn't stay away for long. Gerber's classic black boatneck top immediately helped her blend in with the locals. The horizontal neckline defied crewneck limits and stretched along her collarbone, all the way to the start of her shoulders. Three-quarter-length sleeves and a downward drooping hem completed the ladylike look.

Kaia Gerber was spotted in NYC, wearing a classic take on the boatneck top trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Much like her latest summer tops, the boatneck wasn't any less easy-breezy than a trusty T-shirt. It simply felt a bit more intentionally chosen. Gerber seemingly picked the $68 Rina Long Sleeve from Cou Cou Intimates, which the London label called "an ode to 60s icon Jane Birkin." It's no surprise she gravitated toward such a timeless style—she revealed "Jane Birkin is my forever style muse" in the same WWW interview.

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Cou Cou Intimates The Rina Long Sleeve: Black Cotton Jersey $68 at Cou Cou Intimates

All Gerber's best summer tops have been styled with equally-enviable jeans. Following dark and mid-wash pairs, this time she went somewhere in between with vintage jeans from Japanese denim brand Edwin. (Bright orange Ws embroidered into each back pocket gave them away.) Gerber wore an almost identical pair with the aforementioned lingerie top last week. Even her black bow-tied ballet flats felt familiar.

Slowly but surely, boatneck tops like Gerber's are becoming the trademark T-shirt for 2026. Perhaps the Library Science founder saw Devon Lee Carlson or Hailey Bieber endorse the silhouette earlier this year. In fact, Bieber owns the same Cou Cou Intimates long-sleeve, except in stark white. There's no way I'm trading this trend for plain white tees anytime soon.

Shop Boatneck Tops Inspired by Kaia Gerber

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TOPICS Kaia Gerber