Weeks after Megan Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge, she added another feat to her ever-expanding résumé. She returned to Miami Swim Week's runway for the second time, while modeling a cut-out-heavy swimsuit she designed. Megan really can do it all.

The rapper celebrated the one-year anniversary of her swimwear label, Hot Girl Summer, the only way she knew how: shutting down the catwalk. Megan was her fashion show's ultimate grand finale, thanks to an unreleased halter-neck monokini that fit her like a glove. Its swirly, sea shell-inspired pattern could have hypnotized the front row. Then, two waist cut-outs showed so much skin, the swimsuit bordered on bikini levels of coverage. One strand of fabric bissecting her torso connected Megan's bralette to the matching high-rise bottoms.

It's unclear when the Grammy winner's one-piece will be shoppable. However, judging by a similar silhouette already on the Hot Girl Summer website, it could be as wallet-friendly as $32.

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Megan Thee Stallion owned the Miami Swim Week runway in a cut-out-heavy swimsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Bombshell Monokini $32 at store.megantheestallion.com

Megan didn't just give fans a daring swimsuit trend to try. She also delivered a masterclass in beachwear styling. First, she channeled her monokini's Aquamarine print with ivory moon shells dangling from oversize hoop earrings. She upped the summer-ready energy with not one, but seven, super-sized bangles between both wrists.

Don't miss Megan's intricate manicure, which nailed her swimsuit's mermaid dress code with almost-identical spirals. To finish, the "HISS" rapper debuted her turquoise pedicure beneath strappy, stark white stilettos.

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The minute Megan Thee Stallion wrapped her runway walk, she wasted no time slipping into something more comfortable. For Megan, that meant an equally risqué dress in the strawberry-red color trend. Yes, her waist was on full display again. But beyond that, the mini from Australian label Outkast featured a striking asymmetrical slash across her bust, too. Strategically-placed ruching held the $75 dress together by literal strings.

Later, Megan traded her swimsuit for an equally-sultry mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan's latest swimsuit felt so on-brand for her. This time last year, she walked the same Miami Swim Week runway in another cut-out monokini from Hot Girl Summer. Metallic silver fabric made its mock neck and low-slung thong shine, before a giant stomach slit took its teeny-tiny side bands to bikini territory. Megan accessorized with another set of statement bangles in yellow gold, to offset the silver sheen of her swimsuit and sandals.

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Last year, Megan made her runway debut in a Hot Girl Summer swimsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion's runway walks are becoming the most exciting tradition of Miami Swim Week. She has two struts under her belt, but Hot Girl Summer is expanding more and more each season. The founder recently dove into men's swimwear with board shorts and tank tops, all for $20 or less. No matter where Megan takes the brand next, a return to Miami Swim Week is likely on the 2027 docket.