Princess Kate’s Former Stylist Joins Another Royal for an It-Girl Summer Dress Launch

Princess Kate’s longtime assistant Natasha Archer left the royal household last year to start her own personal styling business, and she showed her support for one British brand during the Chelsea Flower Show this year. Archer was pictured in a group photo shared by St. Clair London on Instagram after the brand’s Chelsea pop-up, and a member of the Royal Family also made an appearance.

Lady Amelia Windsor, whose grandfather is the Duke of Kent, wore one of St. Clair’s new season dresses in a photo included in the Instagram carousel. The model, who was once dubbed the most beautiful royal by Tatler, paired her sleeveless, square-necked blue floral dress with a pair of chunky black sneakers as she posed with St. Clair founder Blaire Donald.

St Clair pop up A photo posted by on

Lady Amelia Windsor (right) wears St. Clair's new pastel blue Lily dress. (Image credit: St. Claire London/Instagram)

While visiting the flower show, Lady Amelia swapped her shoes for a pair of summer-ready turquoise espadrilles by royal favorite Penelope Chilvers, adding a navy cardigan to her outfit.

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As for Archer, the Princess of Wales’s former assistant wore a white ruffled St. Clair Theodora dress featuring a floral print and tiny buttons marching down the front. She finished off her look with a chunky gold heart necklace and what appears to be a pair of burgundy Jennifer Chamandi mesh flats.

Lady Amelia, pictured with Yomi Adegoke and Rebecca Constable, swapped out her sneakers for turquoise Penelope Chilvers espadrilles at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Image credit: Yomi Adegoke/Instagram)

Peter Phillips's fiancée Harriet Sperling is another (soon-to-be) royal fan of St. Clair, and she was pictured wearing a white dress from the label while attending a match at the Guards Polo Club last summer.

All of St. Clair's dresses are created in small quantities using organic cotton and traditional techniques like hand-smocking, with all of their prints unique to the brand. Coincidentally, one of this summer's new dresses is dubbed the "Harriet" style—will we see next month's royal bride in the romantic floral dress soon?

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TOPICS Princess Catherine