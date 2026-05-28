Princess Kate’s Former Stylist Joins Another Royal for an It-Girl Summer Dress Launch
Some familiar faces celebrated St. Clair London's latest collection.
Princess Kate’s longtime assistant Natasha Archer left the royal household last year to start her own personal styling business, and she showed her support for one British brand during the Chelsea Flower Show this year. Archer was pictured in a group photo shared by St. Clair London on Instagram after the brand’s Chelsea pop-up, and a member of the Royal Family also made an appearance.
Lady Amelia Windsor, whose grandfather is the Duke of Kent, wore one of St. Clair’s new season dresses in a photo included in the Instagram carousel. The model, who was once dubbed the most beautiful royal by Tatler, paired her sleeveless, square-necked blue floral dress with a pair of chunky black sneakers as she posed with St. Clair founder Blaire Donald.
A photo posted by on
While visiting the flower show, Lady Amelia swapped her shoes for a pair of summer-ready turquoise espadrilles by royal favorite Penelope Chilvers, adding a navy cardigan to her outfit.
As for Archer, the Princess of Wales’s former assistant wore a white ruffled St. Clair Theodora dress featuring a floral print and tiny buttons marching down the front. She finished off her look with a chunky gold heart necklace and what appears to be a pair of burgundy Jennifer Chamandi mesh flats.
Peter Phillips's fiancée Harriet Sperling is another (soon-to-be) royal fan of St. Clair, and she was pictured wearing a white dress from the label while attending a match at the Guards Polo Club last summer.
All of St. Clair's dresses are created in small quantities using organic cotton and traditional techniques like hand-smocking, with all of their prints unique to the brand. Coincidentally, one of this summer's new dresses is dubbed the "Harriet" style—will we see next month's royal bride in the romantic floral dress soon?
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.