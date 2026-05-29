I declared a sundress and ballet flats the hero uniform of my 20s years ago. Now, I'm 24 and rarely wear anything else in the summer. My favorite fashion girls suggest I'll keep styling it well into my 30s, too. On May 28, Barbara Palvin (32) sampled my trusty two-piece in a little black maternity dress and matching Mary Janes. I already added the set to my mom-to-be mood board.

For her first outing since her pregnancy style took over the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Palvin delivered her easiest outfit to emulate all month. (I don't exactly have access to a custom Miu Miu gown yet.) She braved the Hollywood heat in what appears to be a maternity puff-sleeve midi dress from Old Navy.

It still being shoppable isn't even the best part. The adjustable, empire waistline style is on-sale for $10.97. Palvin's LBD might be the most wallet-friendly piece I've seen on the entire 2026 celebrity street style scene. (Of course, sizes are dwindling fast, though.) The model saved so much on her 100-percent cotton dress, she could splurge on her accessories.

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Barbara Palvin was spotted in Hollywood, wearing what seems to be an $11 sundress from Old Navy. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Palvin continued her all-black color story with the $298 Una Flats from M. Gemi, an Italian leather goods label beloved by Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon, Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, and more. The square-toe, nappa leather flats come in 14 versatile shades and patterns. By choosing the most classic of them all, Palvin let their unconventional straps shine. Slim elastic bands criss-crossed atop the mom-to-be's vamps, offering enough support without putting too much pressure on her soles.

Another added bonus? They gave the Mary Janes a fresh-from-the-ballet-barre feel. (Capezio slippers feature similar stretchy straps.) Leave it to Palvin to put another hybrid shoe trend on my radar. She did the same with jelly kitten heels last week in Cannes.

Palvin is still weeks away from needing a status stroller bag like the cool-mom-approved MiniCoton. So, she kept it classic with a $360 shoulder style from Parisian brand Kassandre, which blended the bowling bag trend with east-west silhouettes. Its slim, zip-top body didn't hold much, but that didn't matter because of how chic it looked with her daytime LBD.

If Palvin's latest look taught me anything, it's that my relationship with sundresses and ballet flats might be the longest one I ever have. I'm beyond happy with that. Once a fashion girl like me finds such a match made in heaven, we'll never let it go. Palvin is proof that if you try it once, you'll immediately catch my drift.

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Shop Sundresses and Mary Janes Inspired by Barbara Palvin

TOPICS pregnancy