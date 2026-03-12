Princess Kate Practices Her Barista Skills—and Reveals Prince William’s Coffee Order

Princess Kate swapped her tiara for a barista apron as she and Prince William visited London’s iconic Borough Market. Standing at the coffee machines with other baristas, Princess Kate learned how to craft a cappuccino, and even asked about intricate latte art. “A bit more?” she asked the staff while pouring milk, before asking them “do you need to become pros at making the most beautiful designs and shapes?”

At the busy Borough Market food hall, the Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting Change Please, a social enterprise fighting the homelessness crisis by training those experiencing homelessness with barista skills, providing them with a living-wage job, accommodation advice, and services like therapy, banking advice, and employment connections. Prince William’s Homewards organization funded some of Change Please’s programs last year.

Princess Kate tried her hand at barista skills. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Borough Market. (Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Kate greets customers at Humble Crumble during a visit to Borough Market. (Image credit: Alamy)

Princess Kate popped her head out of the coffee counter to tell her husband she had made the coffee for him. “William, William? I made you a coffee!” she declared, handing over the drink. Unfortunately, Prince William had to decline when Princess Kate revealed it wasn’t decaf. “No thanks,” he said “but it's beautiful enough that you should sell it.”

Article continues below

Prince William has been cutting back on caffeine lately to help his mood and his mental health. On a recent podcast appearance, Prince William shared that "if I drink coffee, I get completely bananas." He explained that "there's too much caffeine, caffeine gets me really agitated, actually. If I overdo the caffeine, I definitely feel it during the day."

Princess Kate didn’t reveal her coffee of choice at the visit, although many would love to know her go-to Starbucks order. A few years ago, a local barista near her Kensington Palace home revealed that she usually orders an oat milk latte, and she would pop into the local Gail’s for a latte and a brownie finger before the school pick-up. In the past, she’s been known to order a soy cappuccino or a decaf skinny latte from her local Starbucks.