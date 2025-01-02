Why Princess Margaret's Husband Was Called "Spectacularly Rude and Uncooperative" by a TV Presenter

Lord Snowdon didn't endear himself to one particular interviewer.

Princess Margaret and husband Lord Snowdon wear sunglasses
(Image credit:  Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

After The Crown recreated Princess Margaret's marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, there was much interest in the royal couple. However, Lord Snowdon seemingly found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, at times. As well as allegedly engaging in several extramarital relationships, Snowdon also drew the ire of members of the press. And one British TV presenter didn't hold back in her review of Margaret's former husband.

While watching BBC2 documentary Princess Margaret: The Royal Rebel in 2020, British TV presenter Fern Britton took to X to write (via the Daily Mail), "Watching the documentary about Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon on @BBC2. I interviewed Lord Snowdon about 12 years ago and I can tell you he was the most spectacularly rude and uncooperative interviewee I have ever met. And I've met a few so, Bravo!"

Lyndon Johnson and Wife with Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon

"I can tell you he was the most spectacularly rude and uncooperative interviewee I have ever met."

(Image credit: Bettmann)

As reported by the Daily Mail, Britton wasn't the only person to experience Snowdon's alleged rudeness. During an appearance on BBC series Great Lives, Armstrong-Jones was meant to discuss his admiration of Mini designer Alec Issigonis. However, "he reportedly demanded a glass of wine and seemed to have little interest in or knowledge of Issigonis," the Daily Mail explained. "His behavior made the presenter feel as though Snowdon regretted even agreeing to feature on the show."

Lord Snowdon

"His behavior made the presenter feel as though Snowdon regretted even agreeing to feature on the show."

(Image credit: Anwar Hussein)

It would seem that Princess Margaret had just as many detractors as her former husband. Sir Roy Strong, who had been an attendee at Princess Margaret's dinner parties, reportedly didn't have much affection for the royal. Per the Daily Mail, Strong called Margaret "so inconsiderate" in a diary entry, and revealed that he "really couldn't stand any more of it."

Strong explained, "This was a Princess who never seemed to think of anything other than everyone's role to fulfill her slightest whim."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸