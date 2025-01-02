Why Princess Margaret's Husband Was Called "Spectacularly Rude and Uncooperative" by a TV Presenter

After The Crown recreated Princess Margaret's marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, there was much interest in the royal couple. However, Lord Snowdon seemingly found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, at times. As well as allegedly engaging in several extramarital relationships, Snowdon also drew the ire of members of the press. And one British TV presenter didn't hold back in her review of Margaret's former husband.

While watching BBC2 documentary Princess Margaret: The Royal Rebel in 2020, British TV presenter Fern Britton took to X to write (via the Daily Mail), "Watching the documentary about Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon on @BBC2. I interviewed Lord Snowdon about 12 years ago and I can tell you he was the most spectacularly rude and uncooperative interviewee I have ever met. And I've met a few so, Bravo!"

As reported by the Daily Mail, Britton wasn't the only person to experience Snowdon's alleged rudeness. During an appearance on BBC series Great Lives, Armstrong-Jones was meant to discuss his admiration of Mini designer Alec Issigonis. However, "he reportedly demanded a glass of wine and seemed to have little interest in or knowledge of Issigonis," the Daily Mail explained. "His behavior made the presenter feel as though Snowdon regretted even agreeing to feature on the show."

It would seem that Princess Margaret had just as many detractors as her former husband. Sir Roy Strong, who had been an attendee at Princess Margaret's dinner parties, reportedly didn't have much affection for the royal. Per the Daily Mail, Strong called Margaret "so inconsiderate" in a diary entry, and revealed that he "really couldn't stand any more of it."

Strong explained, "This was a Princess who never seemed to think of anything other than everyone's role to fulfill her slightest whim."

