image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Foundation, Whatever Your Skin Concern
image
2
Trendy Halloween Costume Ideas
Street Style - Hera Seoul Fashion Week 2019 F/W - Day 4
3
Why Everyone Is Obsessed With Shop Pêche
image
4
Should You Chase Happiness?
image
5
Amazon's Undone Puts Women at the Center of Sci-Fi

Who Was Antony Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a. Tony Snowdon, Princess Margaret's Husband?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Dog Stroking
Central PressGetty Images

Antony Armstrong-Jones, also known as Lord Tony Snowdon, but most famously known as Princess Margaret's husband, has an important role to play on The Crown season three. Played by Matthew Goode in seasons 1 and 2, and played by Ben Daniels in season 3, Snowdon was a...colorful figure, let's call it that. Married to Princess Margaret for 18 years and with two children together, Snowdon was unfaithful (a well-known womanizer), fathered two children out of wedlock, and had the dubious honor of being one-half of the first royal divorce since the infamous Henry VIII. TBH, the truth is stranger than fiction with this one—so what does the show get right, and what's fictionalized?

Snowdon was a photographer.

Snowdon was a highly accomplished photographer and socialite. Per his New York Times obituary, "Tony, as his friends called him, flouted conventions, flunked out of Cambridge and used his London studio for portrait sittings and parties." Margaret, who had just endured a breakup with Group Capt. Peter Townsend, met Snowdon while she was still recovering.

The two met when he took her royal photo, and they hit it off at a dinner party. According to Anne de Courcy in Snowdon: The Biography, "[Tony] was used to pretty girls, from unsophisticated debutantes to models and actresses of varying degrees of experience, and he was aware of the effect his well-honed sexual expertise had on women. But Margaret was something different. She was gilded with the mysterious, mythic aura of royalty."

Snowdon was the first commoner in four centuries to marry a royal, and royal fans at the time were delighted by what felt like a break from long, long-held tradition. Case in point—300 million people watched their televised wedding in 1960, and crowds (who generally loved Margaret) were "rapturous."

Margaret's Wedding
Hulton ArchiveGetty Images

Princess Margaret marries Antony Armstrong-Jones, 6 May 1960.
The wedding as reported by the Evening Standard.
Print CollectorGetty Images

The marriage began to break down quickly.

Margaret and Snowdon were seen as a cool and modern couple, and they socialized with artists and celebrities as well as being a part of the royal family and its various duties. But the two often lived separate lives (Snowdon continued as a photographer, which was unusual, and met with disapproval from the royal family) and the two clashed with willful, stubborn personalities.

"The princess was royal, but Tony was magnetic, and wittier,” de Courcy wrote. “There were arguments and, more ominously, the beginning of the put-downs, then usually disguised as a joke, that were later so to unnerve the princess.” There was already talk of divorce before the couple hit 10 years of marriage.

They had two children.

The pair had two children: David Albert Charles (born 1961) and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones (1964). But Snowdon also had a child, Polly Fry, with Camilla Fry. Polly was born shortly after Snowdon and Margaret were married, and in 2004 Snowdon took a paternity test—which showed that he was, in fact, her father. Snowdon denied the claims initially, but later admitted it. Polly was brought up as the daughter of Camilla's husband, Jeremy.

(FILE PHOTO) Princess Margaret
Getty ImagesGetty Images

Their divorce was scandalous.

Ironically, given that Snowdon allegedly had affairs with both men and women, it was paparazzi photos of Princess Margaret and her younger lover, Rodney Llewellyn, that officially "torpedoed" the marriage. Margaret never remarried and died in 2002.

Snowdon met Lucy Mary Lindsay-Hogg while he was still officially married to Margaret, who was apparently devastated to hear about the relationship. After the two divorced in 1978, Snowdon married Lindsay-Hogg and the two had a child, Frances Armstrong-Jones. The pair also divorced in 2002, because...Snowdon had fathered another child with his lover Melanie Cable-Alexander.

Snowdon continued his work as photographer for the rest of his life, including a 2006 Bottega Vaneta fall campaign.

Lord Snowdon
Jill KenningtonGetty Images

He passed away in 2017 at the age of 86.

You can watch season three of The Crown on Netflix from Nov. 17.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Everything We Know About 'The Crown' Season 3
Investiture of Prince Charles, 1969
An Investiture Is Coming Up In 'The Crown'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Crown
Princess Margaret and Roddy Llwellyn Princess Margaret Will Face a Royal Scandal
image Everything We Know About 'The Crown' Season 3
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Who Is Erin Doherty, Princess Anne on 'The Crown?'
image Who Is Jason Watkins—Harold Wilson on 'The Crown'?
Investiture of Prince Charles, 1969 An Investiture Is Coming Up In 'The Crown'
image Who Is Josh O'Connor, 'The Crown's Prince Charles?
Aberfan Disaster 'The Crown' Tackles the Aberfan Disaster
Queen With Wilson 'The Crown' Has a New Prime Minister In Season 3
Princess Alice Princess Alice Was a Fascinating, Tragic Figure
image 'The Crown' Is Taking Us on a Royal Tour of Oz