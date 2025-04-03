Princess Märtha Louise and Her Controversial Hollywood Shaman Husband Share Their Top Relationship Tips
"Take responsibility for your triggers," the clairvoyant princess said.
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has raised plenty of eyebrows when it comes to her high-profile relationship with Hollywood shaman Durek Verrett. But seven months after marrying the controversial figure in a star-studded ceremony, the princess has shared some of their top relationship tips on social media.
Verrett—who describes himself as a "globally celebrated spiritual leader, author, and visionary" on his website—wore a pop-art patterned bomber jacket in the video, sitting next to his wife on a sofa as he shared their first piece of advice. "‘Always telling the truth and always being transparent with each other builds a beautiful and successful relationship because you can trust each other and know that, no matter what is said, love will always be there."
The shaman is known for his alternative wellness work with a book of celebrity clients, which reportedly includes famous faces like Gwyneth Paltrow and Nina Dobrev. Last year, the princess spoke out about rumors regarding her partner and his background, slamming one Norwegian magazine in particular. "Se og Hør continues spreading lies about my fiancé @shamandurek,” the princess wrote on Instagram last spring. "Like I said on the podcast @heartsmart_convos, Se og Hør just repeats the lies until everybody believes them."
Märtha Louise, a self-described clairvoyant herself, continued that their second tip was "take responsibility for your triggers." She continued that "it's mostly you who has the triggers inside of you from something in the past, it's not actually the person in front of you."
"Hold space for the one you love," the shaman added as their third tip. "Hold the space for their dreams, their visions and even the moments that aren't so great."
The princess—who is the daughter of Norways' King Harald and Queen Sonja—added a more lighthearted tip for number four, advising couples to be "playful" and "Do new things, explore, have fun, always enjoy life."
"Don't try to change anyone," Verrett concluded. "The person you're with is the person you're with. Changing them only makes them feel inadequate." The wellness guru added, "Most importantly remember you can always offer advice in situations, but don't force it on another person. Accept them for who they are."
Although their relationship has been met with public skepticism over the years, Verrett told Town & Country that King Harald and Queen Sonja gave their blessing for him to propose after three years of dating. "The queen asked me of my prospects and how I would be able to take care of her and the kids and so forth," he told the outlet. "There was a moment of silence. And I think that was the part that scared me the most. But they said yes."
The couple went on to marry during a four-day long celebration at UNESCO heritage site Gerainger, a stunning Norwegian fjord, with members of the Norwegian royal family joining in for the events.
