Queen Camilla Twins With Kate Middleton For Christmas Day Church Service at Sandringham

The Royal Family attended their annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham this morning. For the occasion, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla opted to twin in matching green coats and hats. They both completed their outfits with black handbags and black heeled suede boots.

Although Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton's outfits were slightly different shades of green, they both looked extremely festive for the occasion. Camilla and Kate arrived for the service alongside King Charles, Prince William, and the three Wales children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The royals were greeted by a huge crowd of well-wishers, some of whom had reportedly waited for hours for the family's arrival.

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla twin in matching green coats. (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla arrived alongside King Charles, Prince William, and the three Wales children. (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Princess Kate hosted her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. In a particularly poignant moment during the service, British actress Sophie Okonedo read Jackie Kay's poem, The Kindness Of Trees. As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince Louis "appeared to be looking at his mother Kate to gauge her reaction" to the poem. Photos taken at the event show an adorable exchange between Kate and her youngest son, who looks up at her while she gives him a sweet smile.

Prince Louis gazes up at his mother during the Christmas carol concert in 2024. (Image credit: ITV)

Much has been said about how the Royal Family plans to spend Christmas in 2024. It was recently reported that both of Queen Camilla's children, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, will be in attendance at Sandringham for Christmas. Some sources have suggested that Prince William would snub his father's Christmas celebration if Tom attended.

"William doesn’t much like Camilla, despite having made peace with his father’s choices, and is made nervous by Tom’s somewhat louche lifestyle," a so-called insider told the Daily Beast back in October. As for how William may feel about his step-sister, The Sun referred to a juicy excerpt from Katie Nicholl's 2010 book, William and Harry . "William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes," Nicholl wrote.

The excerpt continued, "William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother [ Princess Diana ], which would send Laura into a rage." According to the royal expert, Laura wasn't happy with William's accusations, and had some of her own. "She would take a hard line and fire back at William, 'Your father has ruined my life,'" Nicholl explained.