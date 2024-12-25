Queen Camilla Twins With Kate Middleton For Christmas Day Church Service at Sandringham
The royals matched in festive green outfits and black suede boots.
The Royal Family attended their annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham this morning. For the occasion, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla opted to twin in matching green coats and hats. They both completed their outfits with black handbags and black heeled suede boots.
Although Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton's outfits were slightly different shades of green, they both looked extremely festive for the occasion. Camilla and Kate arrived for the service alongside King Charles, Prince William, and the three Wales children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The royals were greeted by a huge crowd of well-wishers, some of whom had reportedly waited for hours for the family's arrival.
Earlier this month, Princess Kate hosted her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. In a particularly poignant moment during the service, British actress Sophie Okonedo read Jackie Kay's poem, The Kindness Of Trees. As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince Louis "appeared to be looking at his mother Kate to gauge her reaction" to the poem. Photos taken at the event show an adorable exchange between Kate and her youngest son, who looks up at her while she gives him a sweet smile.
Much has been said about how the Royal Family plans to spend Christmas in 2024. It was recently reported that both of Queen Camilla's children, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, will be in attendance at Sandringham for Christmas. Some sources have suggested that Prince William would snub his father's Christmas celebration if Tom attended.
"William doesn’t much like Camilla, despite having made peace with his father’s choices, and is made nervous by Tom’s somewhat louche lifestyle," a so-called insider told the Daily Beast back in October. As for how William may feel about his step-sister, The Sun referred to a juicy excerpt from Katie Nicholl's 2010 book, William and Harry. "William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes," Nicholl wrote.
The excerpt continued, "William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother [Princess Diana], which would send Laura into a rage." According to the royal expert, Laura wasn't happy with William's accusations, and had some of her own. "She would take a hard line and fire back at William, 'Your father has ruined my life,'" Nicholl explained.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Shade of Forest Green to Attend Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day
The Princess of Wales arrived at church holding hands with her youngest son, Prince Louis.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Simple-But-Genius Celebrity Skincare Secrets
"This actually sounds really gross, but..."
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
'Elf' Had So Much Behind-the-Scenes Drama That a Sequel Was Canceled Amid Ongoing Feuds
Members of the cast have different stories about why 'Elf' never got a sequel.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Shade of Forest Green to Attend Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day
The Princess of Wales arrived at church holding hands with her youngest son, Prince Louis.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert Give Fans a Peek at Their Family's Magical Christmas Wonderland
Joyeux Noël from Monaco.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
So Many Royals Come to Christmas at Sandringham That a Princess Once Had to Sleep in a "Caravan"
The definition of no room at the inn.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Charlotte Has a Signature Christmas Hairdo and It's Seriously Adorable
This tween has mastered holiday style.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Is "Sad" Sarah Ferguson Canceled Sandringham Christmas Plans After "Many Years in Exile"
"This will be a blow for Fergie."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Don't Follow One "Weird" Royal Christmas Tradition
The Waleses are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie Showcased Their Special Connection With a Sweet Kiss at the Christmas Carol Concert
The Princess of Wales kept her "royal sister" close throughout the festive event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Got a Secret Early Preview of This "Racy" TV Series Inspired by Her Ex-Husband—But King Charles Isn't a Fan
To be a fly on the wall.
By Kristin Contino Published