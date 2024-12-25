Kate Middleton Wears the Perfect Shade of Forest Green to Attend Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day
The Princess of Wales arrived at church holding hands with her youngest son, Prince Louis.
Kate Middleton has arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas morning for the Royal Family's annual service. For the festive event, she wore a long dark green coat, which she paired with a matching hat, a blue and green tartan scarf, and black suede heeled boots.
Princess Kate chose to rewear a Gina Foster hat, which she first debuted on St. Patrick's day in 2014. Of course, the royal is known for recycling wardrobe items for multiple events.
The Princess of Wales arrived alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Wales family followed behind King Charles and Queen Camilla as the royals arrived for their traditional church service.
It was recently revealed that Princess Kate allegedly regretted the outfit she wore for Christmas Day in 2019. As usual, royal fans admired Kate's chic outfit, which consisted of a gray Catherine Walker coat featuring a fluffy collar, a forest green hat, a matching clutch, and suede pumps.
However, the weather was "unseasonably warm" on Christmas Day in 2019, according to The Mirror, meaning Kate was likely overdressed for the occasion. The Princess of Wales even shared her discomfort with a royal fan named Rachel Anvil. "Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot," Rachel's mom, Karen, revealed to Metro. "She said, 'I really shouldn’t have worn this.'" Karen continued, "I’m there talking to [Princess] Charlotte about dolls and my daughter's talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn't fake it was a genuine discussion, it was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend."
Earlier this month, Prince William shared how his family will be celebrating the holiday season in 2024. "We'll be in Norfolk, at Sandringham," he said at a Christmas party for the families of members of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, via People. "We'll be 45 for Christmas. It won't be quiet, it will be noisy."
Meanwhile, royal experts have claimed that this Christmas will be different from previous years, particularly as both Princess Kate and King Charles have recently undergone treatment for cancer. "After the year they've had, I'm sure it's going to mean the world to The King and Queen to have as many of their family as possible joining them for Christmas," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine. "And, as the number of youngsters increases, so the celebrations become more and more child oriented. Which is exactly what Christmas should be all about."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
2025's Top Body Care Trend Is All About Your Greatest Asset
Let’s get cheeky.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
'Babygirl' Is So Unprecedentedly Sexy Because It's So Awkward
Halina Reijn's film starring Nicole Kidman feels like the start of the next great chapter for erotic dramas.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
The 24 Best Celebrity Beauty Moments of 2024
These were the defining celebrity makeup, hair, and nail looks of the year.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Charlotte Couldn't Stop Smiling at Mom Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert
The little royal's cute reactions have melted the hearts of fans around the world.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Twins With Kate Middleton For Christmas Day Church Service at Sandringham
The royals matched in festive green outfits and black suede boots.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
So Many Royals Come to Christmas at Sandringham That a Princess Once Had to Sleep in a "Caravan"
The definition of no room at the inn.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Is "Sad" Sarah Ferguson Canceled Sandringham Christmas Plans After "Many Years in Exile"
"This will be a blow for Fergie."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Don't Follow One "Weird" Royal Christmas Tradition
The Waleses are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie Showcased Their Special Connection With a Sweet Kiss at the Christmas Carol Concert
The Princess of Wales kept her "royal sister" close throughout the festive event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Prince Andrew Reportedly "Can't Bring Himself" to Walk Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
Upon her death, the late Queen entrusted her two corgis, Muick and Sandy, to Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
There's at Least Two More Members of the Royal Family Who Won't Join in Their Traditional Christmas Walk This Year
Fingers crossed for 2025.
By Kristin Contino Published