Kate Middleton Wears the Perfect Shade of Forest Green to Attend Church in Sandringham on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton has arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Christmas morning for the Royal Family's annual service. For the festive event, she wore a long dark green coat, which she paired with a matching hat, a blue and green tartan scarf, and black suede heeled boots.

Princess Kate chose to rewear a Gina Foster hat, which she first debuted on St. Patrick's day in 2014. Of course, the royal is known for recycling wardrobe items for multiple events.

The Princess of Wales arrived alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The Wales family followed behind King Charles and Queen Camilla as the royals arrived for their traditional church service.

The Royal Family arrive at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2024. (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

It was recently revealed that Princess Kate allegedly regretted the outfit she wore for Christmas Day in 2019. As usual, royal fans admired Kate's chic outfit, which consisted of a gray Catherine Walker coat featuring a fluffy collar, a forest green hat, a matching clutch, and suede pumps.

However, the weather was "unseasonably warm" on Christmas Day in 2019, according to The Mirror , meaning Kate was likely overdressed for the occasion. The Princess of Wales even shared her discomfort with a royal fan named Rachel Anvil. "Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot," Rachel's mom, Karen, revealed to Metro . "She said, 'I really shouldn’t have worn this.'" Karen continued, "I’m there talking to [Princess] Charlotte about dolls and my daughter's talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn't fake it was a genuine discussion, it was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend."

Kate Middleton's Christmas Day outfit in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Prince William shared how his family will be celebrating the holiday season in 2024. "We'll be in Norfolk, at Sandringham," he said at a Christmas party for the families of members of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, via People . "We'll be 45 for Christmas. It won't be quiet, it will be noisy."

Meanwhile, royal experts have claimed that this Christmas will be different from previous years, particularly as both Princess Kate and King Charles have recently undergone treatment for cancer. "After the year they've had, I'm sure it's going to mean the world to The King and Queen to have as many of their family as possible joining them for Christmas," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine. "And, as the number of youngsters increases, so the celebrations become more and more child oriented. Which is exactly what Christmas should be all about."