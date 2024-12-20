Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Shared a Sweet Moment That Was Caught On Camera During the "Together at Christmas" Concert
The entire Wales family makes a brief appearance in the first footage from inside the event, which is set to air on Christmas Eve.
Pictures of the Wales family arriving at the "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey flooded every royal-loving corner of the internet earlier this month, but reports from inside the concert, which is set to air on Christmas Eve, were scarce.
That changed, a little at least, this week when ITV released the first bit of footage from inside the concert. The clip features British actress Sophie Okonedo reading a poem, The Kindness Of Trees, to the attendees—including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, who can be seen briefly when the camera pans out to the audience.
There might not be a lot of royal footage in the clip, but the little bit that does appear includes a sweet moment that Kate Middleton shared with her youngest son, Prince Louis, during the event.
In the footage of the crowd listening to Okonedo's reading, the six-year-old royal "appeared to be looking at his mother Kate to gauge her reaction," as the Daily Mail reported. Kate seemed to have sensed Louis was looking her way, because she quickly glanced back and smiled down at him in response.
The mother/son pair then shared a positively loving gaze for a moment before Kate turned her attention back to Okonedo.
This wasn't Louis' only aww-worthy moment at the "Together at Christmas" carol service. The young royal made headlines immediately after the December 6 concert when royal fans noticed that the sweet note he wrote for to put on the "Kindness Tree" that was set up outside of Westminster Abbey for the occasion was fully readable in some photos from the event.
"Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me," he wrote on his kindness tree note, referring to his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
@skynews
The Princess of Wales has hosted the Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey for the past four years. The Princess, who recently announced she completed her chemotherapy treatment, talked to singer Paloma Faith about her ‘challenging times’.♬ original sound - Sky News
Prince Louis also made headlines after the concert when Kate revealed that the six-year-old royal had kept a secret to help his mom pull off a big surprise for his older sister, Princess Charlotte, who is a big ballet fan, but didn't know that dancers from the Royal Ballet would be performing during the carol service.
"Louis knew about the dancers and was talking about them over tea." The 6-year-old asked "what's the secret?" Kate explained in footage shared by Sky News on TikTok. "I said Louis, can you keep a secret, because I want it to be a surprise for Charlotte, who loves her ballet. And he said promise, promise I won't say anything."
We'll just have to wait until the full concert airs on Christmas Eve to find out if the youngest member of the Wales family had any other adorably viral moments during the "Together at Christmas" carol service (fingers crossed).
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
