Princess Kate Is Trading Her Easter Sunday Hat for Skinny Jeans After Skipping Royal Easter Celebration

Here's what the Wales family is doing instead.

Kate Middleton and Prince William walking to church on Easter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kristin Contino's avatar
By
published
in News

Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids were forced to miss last year's Easter Sunday celebration at St. George's Chapel after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer. And while royal fans were excited to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make their return to the event in 2024, it turns out the Wales family will be slipping into something a bit more comfortable this year. Rather than getting dressed up in their Easter best, William and Kate will be staying home during the Royal Family's traditional Easter service once again.

While St. George's Chapel is in walking distance from their Adelaide Cottage home, the royal couple and their children will be spending the holiday at their country house, Anmer Hall, which is roughly a three hour drive from Windsor.

A source told the Mirror that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be attending and have informed The King, who agreed to them staying at their Norfolk home. The insider said William, Kate, George, Louis and Charlotte will "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter" after recently returning from a ski holiday in France.

Prince George, 11, Prince Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis—who will turn 7 next week—have been on break from school this month and will return on Thursday, April 24. "They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school," the source added.

Princess Kate, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince William wearing blue at church on Easter Sunday 2023

The Wales family matched in blue on Easter Sunday 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara and Mike Tindall and their kids and Princess Beatrice, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis walking to church on Easter Sunday 2023

Zara and Mike Tindall and their two girls led the way to church in 2023, followed by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with the Wales family walking behind.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis's birthday is on Wednesday, April 23, and the family will likely be celebrating by enjoying their favorite outdoor pursuits at Anmer Hall, which is located on the Sandringham Estate.

As for who is attending Easter Sunday service in Windsor, Buckingham Palace announced The King and Queen will be joined by other members of the Royal Family, but did not specify exactly who would be present. Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are likely guests, but whether Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attend remains to be seen. In 2024, the Duchess of York surprised royal fans by turning up to the service for the first time since the '90s, but she was reportedly the person who convinced the Duke of York to stay home from Christmas at Sandringham following his recent scandals.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their families didn't show up to church last year, but they did attend in 2023, the last time the Waleses were present at Easter Sunday.

The King serves as head of the Church of England, and when Prince William takes the throne, he too will become Supreme Governor of the church—a duty that means his future attendance at Easter church services won't be optional.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸