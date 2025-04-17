Princess Kate Is Trading Her Easter Sunday Hat for Skinny Jeans After Skipping Royal Easter Celebration
Here's what the Wales family is doing instead.
Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids were forced to miss last year's Easter Sunday celebration at St. George's Chapel after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer. And while royal fans were excited to see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make their return to the event in 2024, it turns out the Wales family will be slipping into something a bit more comfortable this year. Rather than getting dressed up in their Easter best, William and Kate will be staying home during the Royal Family's traditional Easter service once again.
While St. George's Chapel is in walking distance from their Adelaide Cottage home, the royal couple and their children will be spending the holiday at their country house, Anmer Hall, which is roughly a three hour drive from Windsor.
A source told the Mirror that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be attending and have informed The King, who agreed to them staying at their Norfolk home. The insider said William, Kate, George, Louis and Charlotte will "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter" after recently returning from a ski holiday in France.
Prince George, 11, Prince Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis—who will turn 7 next week—have been on break from school this month and will return on Thursday, April 24. "They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school," the source added.
Louis's birthday is on Wednesday, April 23, and the family will likely be celebrating by enjoying their favorite outdoor pursuits at Anmer Hall, which is located on the Sandringham Estate.
As for who is attending Easter Sunday service in Windsor, Buckingham Palace announced The King and Queen will be joined by other members of the Royal Family, but did not specify exactly who would be present. Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are likely guests, but whether Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attend remains to be seen. In 2024, the Duchess of York surprised royal fans by turning up to the service for the first time since the '90s, but she was reportedly the person who convinced the Duke of York to stay home from Christmas at Sandringham following his recent scandals.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their families didn't show up to church last year, but they did attend in 2023, the last time the Waleses were present at Easter Sunday.
The King serves as head of the Church of England, and when Prince William takes the throne, he too will become Supreme Governor of the church—a duty that means his future attendance at Easter church services won't be optional.
