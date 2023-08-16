Queen Camilla Details Exactly What Her Last Meal on Earth Would Be

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
If you could choose your last meal, what would it be? If you’re Queen Camilla—who has sampled dishes from across the globe and has access to the finest dining the world offers—the decision might be difficult. Opening up to her son Tom Parker-Bowles (who is a food critic), if she had to choose a meal for her final day on earth, she’d actually pick her own vegetables, The Sun reports.
“My last supper would probably involve my own asparagus, with lots of butter,” she told her son for a piece in You. (Camilla is an avid gardener, if you didn’t know.) “Angela Hartnett’s risotto. I love her cooking. Dover sole meuniére, with ratte potatoes and fresh broad beans and peas from the garden.”
Per The Sun, both Camilla and her husband, King Charles, like to garden; they have been known to grow kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of greens in the gardens of their many homes. The Sun also reports that, in addition to food fresh from the garden, Camilla also likes cheese, sweet treats, and fish and chips.
For her last dessert, Camilla said she would go for “some bitter chocolate ice cream, plus strawberries and raspberries and lots of clotted cream,” she said. “Along with a really good glass of red claret.” Putting her trademarked sense of humor on display, she added “and, seeing it’s my last supper, probably two.”
On any given day, The Sun reports that Camilla “opts for a relatively plain diet that she often cooks for herself when at home, such as fish with butter and herbs,” the outlet reports. And despite “hating” avocados at first, she now eats them “most days.”
Maybe some of these dishes will be on the menu at King Charles’ big seventy-fifth birthday party—the queen is said to have organized a private dinner to celebrate at Charles’ country home, Highgrove. And, in typical royal fashion, they’re planning ahead—his birthday isn’t until mid-November.
