Queen Camilla Shares the "Taboo Subject" She Hopes to "Put an End to Forever" During an Appearance at Princess Kate's Alma Mater

"It was hush-hush..."

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Queen Camilla wears a red coat dress and matching hat while Princess Kate stands behind her wearing a navy coat and hat
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Queen Camilla supports a plethora of charitable causes in her role within the Royal Family, and she's also been outspoken about violence endured by women. On October 23, The Queen made an appearance at a summit hosted by the organization Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Wiltshire, which took place at Princess Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College.

During the event, Queen Camilla addressed attendees, saying (via the Express), "Talking is what we have to do."

The Queen continued, "Domestic abuse was a taboo subject that nobody talked about, it was hush-hush, but now everybody is getting up there and talking about it. And hopefully, if we keep on talking and having gatherings like this we will, I don't know how many years, but we might be able to put an end to it forever."

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Queen Camilla speaks on stage during a panel discussion at the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Summit, at Marlborough College on October 23, 2026

"Domestic abuse was a taboo subject that nobody talked about, it was hush-hush."

(Image credit: Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images))

As well as sharing her hope for the future, Queen Camilla praised other speakers and attendees at the event.

"I would just say that there are so many heroes here," The Queen told the audience. She also noted that, after speaking to survivors of domestic violence via the charity and her patronage, SafeLives, she "realized the depth of the horror" some people experience, via the Express.

Queen Camilla speaks on stage during a panel discussion at the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Summit, at Marlborough College on October 23, 2026

"We might be able to put an end to it forever."

(Image credit: Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images))

Notably, Queen Camilla highlighted a woman named Diana Parkes, who became an advocate following the murder of her daughter Joanna Simpson.

"She lost her beloved daughter and a lot of people would have hidden away, shut the door just, you know, buried themselves forever," Queen Camilla explained. "But she got up, she got out there, and she spoke to people."

Camilla's continued advocacy has already likely had a huge impact on the world. Meanwhile, her commitment to speaking out on behalf of women is a testament to character.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.