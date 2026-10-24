Queen Camilla Shares the "Taboo Subject" She Hopes to "Put an End to Forever" During an Appearance at Princess Kate's Alma Mater

During the event, Queen Camilla addressed attendees, saying (via the Express), "Talking is what we have to do."
The Queen continued, "Domestic abuse was a taboo subject that nobody talked about, it was hush-hush, but now everybody is getting up there and talking about it. And hopefully, if we keep on talking and having gatherings like this we will, I don't know how many years, but we might be able to put an end to it forever."
As well as sharing her hope for the future, Queen Camilla praised other speakers and attendees at the event.
"I would just say that there are so many heroes here," The Queen told the audience. She also noted that, after speaking to survivors of domestic violence via the charity and her patronage, SafeLives, she "realized the depth of the horror" some people experience, via the Express.
Notably, Queen Camilla highlighted a woman named Diana Parkes, who became an advocate following the murder of her daughter Joanna Simpson.
"She lost her beloved daughter and a lot of people would have hidden away, shut the door just, you know, buried themselves forever," Queen Camilla explained. "But she got up, she got out there, and she spoke to people."
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Camilla's continued advocacy has already likely had a huge impact on the world. Meanwhile, her commitment to speaking out on behalf of women is a testament to character.