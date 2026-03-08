"Spies" Claim Eton College Might Be Off the Table After Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Spotted Touring Princess Kate's Alma Mater
"Students were mysteriously ushered out...by a highly stressed teacher."
In June 2025, sources claimed that Prince George would be following in his father Prince William's footsteps by attending Eton College. However, an official announcement regarding the decision wasn't forthcoming, and by January 2026, rumors alleged that George might not attend his dad's alma mater, after all. A recent sighting at Marlborough College—where Princess Kate attended school—suggests that no firm decision has been made, as yet.
As reported by the Daily Mail, "Speculation about which secondary school William and Kate's children will attend is reaching fever pitch after my spies spotted the royals looking around Marlborough College."
Per the outlet, "William, Kate, George, and Charlotte toured the £60,000 [approximately $80,000] a year school where Kate was a pupil." Meanwhile, a source claimed to the publication that students "were mysteriously ushered out of "court"—the co-educational Wiltshire school's main square—"by a highly stressed teacher who told them to go and sit in the library, or anywhere else, stressing they absolutely could not be outside."
Unfortunately, the teacher's stern instructions only served to "pique the teenagers's curiosity and they crept down one of the library's turrets to get a better look at what was going on below," the Daily Mail reported.
According to the outlet's source, some students caught a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the school.
"They were shocked to see Kate and William getting out of a very smart car and walking through court," the insider alleged. "Then it clicked why the school seemed to have put on so many very wholesome extracurricular activities that day, like choir practice and a random art show."
Where Prince George will attend high school remains unclear. Still, his recent visit to Marlborough College might signal that he's going to attend his mom's alma mater, rather than Eton College.
