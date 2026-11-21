Camilla's matching necklace and earrings are both part of the King George VI Sapphire Suite. The former King reportedly gifted the jewels to his daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, on her wedding day in 1947, and she wore items from the suite throughout her life.
Queen Camilla appears to be wearing Elizabeth's stunning sapphire earrings, with a separate sapphire and diamond setting worn as a pendant on a simple chain. She paired items from the famed sapphire set with two of the Queen Mother's Art Deco Cartier Diamond Bracelets.
The sapphire jewels perfectly complemented The Queen's Dior couture velvet gown, which was embroidered with delicate flowers and worn with a matching long blue cape. A blue satin clutch bag completed the regal look.
The King George VI Sapphire Suite quickly became Queen Elizabeth II's most iconic jewelry set, with the monarch wearing the items at state functions and in official portraits. Clearly, the late Queen favored her father's special gift.
As well as confirming that caped gowns remain in style in Winter 2026, Queen Camilla's outfit makes the case for sapphire jewels, too.
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