Queen Camilla Used Her Quick Thinking to "Step In" When Princess Kate Got "Distracted" at One Important Royal Event

As senior members of the Royal Family, both Queen Camilla and Princess Kate are required to attend important events throughout the year. One such event is the Order of the Garter service, which takes place annually at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. When the pair attended the service together in 2019, Camilla reportedly had to "step in" when Kate got "distracted."
On June 17, 2019, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales both supported their husbands at the Order of the Garter service, where they were joined by European royals including Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.
According to Hello! magazine, a small problem arose during 2019's Order of the Garter ceremony when Queen Máxima of Spain "proved a bit of a distraction for Kate."