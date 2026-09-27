Queen Camilla Used Her Quick Thinking to "Step In" When Princess Kate Got "Distracted" at One Important Royal Event

It's lucky she was there.

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Queen Camilla and Princess Kate attend the Order of the Garter in 2019
(Image credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

As senior members of the Royal Family, both Queen Camilla and Princess Kate are required to attend important events throughout the year. One such event is the Order of the Garter service, which takes place annually at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. When the pair attended the service together in 2019, Camilla reportedly had to "step in" when Kate got "distracted."

On June 17, 2019, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales both supported their husbands at the Order of the Garter service, where they were joined by European royals including Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands.

According to Hello! magazine, a small problem arose during 2019's Order of the Garter ceremony when Queen Máxima of Spain "proved a bit of a distraction for Kate."

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate attend the Order of the Garter in 2019

Queen Máxima of Spain "proved a bit of a distraction for Kate."

(Image credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Per the outlet, "The two ladies got caught up in their conversation and almost missed an important part of the procession."

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate attend the Order of the Garter in 2019

"The two ladies got caught up in their conversation and almost missed an important part of the procession."

(Image credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The outlet revealed, "Camilla was there to step in, and tapped Máxima on the shoulder to remind the pair to face forwards as they parade passed by."

Queen Camilla and Princess Kate attend the Order of the Garter in 2019

"Camilla was there to step in, and tapped Máxima on the shoulder."

(Image credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Hello! magazine, it was Queen Camilla's quick thinking that saved the day, as she was able to direct Kate and Máxima's attention back to the ceremony at hand.

Shop Royal Family Books

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.