The scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with Jeffrey Epstein—a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender—has greatly impacted the Royal Family. However, a new poll suggests that members of the general public still allegedly support the royals, with one important caveat.

Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing to take over from King Charles and Queen Camilla in the future, with Prince George's reign still decades away. Per the Express, "Despite the latest scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, support for the Royal Family seems to remain stable—though many have one major demand."

Sharing the results of an exclusive poll, the i Paper reported, "Overall backing for the monarchy remains broadly stable at 49 percent of voters, but younger people are significantly less likely to back the institution—suggesting the headline figure masks longer-term generational pressure."

Rather impressively, "62 percent [of those polled] believe the U.K. will still have a monarchy in 20 years." Presumably, many royal fans are looking forward to Prince William and Princess Kate's tenure on the throne.

As for the requested change, voters reportedly want the Royal Family to become more transparent with their finances—particularly as the former Prince Andrew is allegedly still being bankrolled by King Charles.

Per the i Paper, "Nearly two-thirds of voters want royal finances opened and subject to the same transparency as government spending."

As for why the change is potentially crucial, the outlet shared, "[E]xperts are warning the monarch and wider Royal Family's finances could be put under the microscope, after allegations of how The King's brother used his taxpayer-funded post of trade envoy sparked uproar."

The head of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, Graham Smith, supported the change, telling the publication, "If anyone spends public money the public have a right to know about it. It's that simple."

For now, at least, it seems as though the British Royal Family is retaining the support of the general public, but it's unclear for how long that will be the case.