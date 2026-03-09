The Royal Family's Future "Seems to Remain Stable," According to a New Poll—but Voters Have "One Major Demand"
Respondents shared whether they think the Royal Family will still exist in 20 years.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's association with Jeffrey Epstein—a disgraced financier and convicted sex offender—has greatly impacted the Royal Family. However, a new poll suggests that members of the general public still allegedly support the royals, with one important caveat.
Prince William and Princess Kate are preparing to take over from King Charles and Queen Camilla in the future, with Prince George's reign still decades away. Per the Express, "Despite the latest scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, support for the Royal Family seems to remain stable—though many have one major demand."
Sharing the results of an exclusive poll, the i Paper reported, "Overall backing for the monarchy remains broadly stable at 49 percent of voters, but younger people are significantly less likely to back the institution—suggesting the headline figure masks longer-term generational pressure."Article continues below
Rather impressively, "62 percent [of those polled] believe the U.K. will still have a monarchy in 20 years." Presumably, many royal fans are looking forward to Prince William and Princess Kate's tenure on the throne.
As for the requested change, voters reportedly want the Royal Family to become more transparent with their finances—particularly as the former Prince Andrew is allegedly still being bankrolled by King Charles.
Per the i Paper, "Nearly two-thirds of voters want royal finances opened and subject to the same transparency as government spending."
As for why the change is potentially crucial, the outlet shared, "[E]xperts are warning the monarch and wider Royal Family's finances could be put under the microscope, after allegations of how The King's brother used his taxpayer-funded post of trade envoy sparked uproar."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The head of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, Graham Smith, supported the change, telling the publication, "If anyone spends public money the public have a right to know about it. It's that simple."
For now, at least, it seems as though the British Royal Family is retaining the support of the general public, but it's unclear for how long that will be the case.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.