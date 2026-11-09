Princess Kate and Queen Camilla's Remembrance Sunday Gems "Tell Stories That Words Alone Sometimes Cannot," Says Jewelry Expert

The ceremony honors British and Commonwealth military personnel who have died fighting for their countries, and both The Queen and the Princess of Wales leaned into “deeply personal” connections and military history with their ensembles.
“What stood out about Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales's choices this year was that both wore pieces with stories that extended far beyond their appearance," Justin Daughters, Managing Director at antique jewelry specialistsBerganza, tells Marie Claire.
Queen Camilla, in particular, chose to honor a family member’s Army service at the National Service of Remembrance. The Queen pinned the regimental badge of the 9th/12th Royal Lancers under three paper poppies, which represent the three branches of the British military.
“Her late father, Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Royal Lancers during the Second World War and was awarded the Military Cross,” Daughters shares. “Camilla is now Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers, making the badge a meaningful connection between her father's military service and her own royal role."
The jewelry pro adds that it was common for women to wear these badges, which “became popular gifts exchanged between servicemen and their loved ones” during wartime.
The Queen paired her brooches with a pearl choker and matching drop earrings, with pearls—which can symbolize teardrops—often worn by members of the Royal Family during funerals and other services of remembrance.
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The Princess of Wales also leaned into pearl jewelry, wearing Princess Diana's beloved Collingwood Pearl Earrings with the same poppy pin as Camilla. Underneath, Kate pinned her HMS Glasgow brooch on a new black coat by one of Diana's favorite designers, Catherine Walker.
Princess Kate took part in the official naming ceremony of the Royal Navy ship HMS Glasgow in 2025, and Daughters says the brooch "was crafted by Glasgow jewelers James Porter & Son from sterling silver and given to Catherine before the christening ceremony of the ship."
The silver design "features St Kentigern, the patron saint of Glasgow, along with Scotland's national emblem, the thistle, and a naval crown," per the jewelry expert.
Speaking of Queen Camilla and Princess Kate's jewelry, Daughters adds, "What I find most interesting is the contrast between the two brooches. One represents a longstanding family connection to a military regiment, while the other celebrates a modern naval association and the heritage of a city. Yet both demonstrate the same thing: jewelry can tell stories that words alone sometimes cannot."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.