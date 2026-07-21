William and Kate Will Be Thrilled About One Convenience Prince George Won't Be Allowed to Have at Eton College

It’s hard to believe Prince George is turning 13 on July 22. Not only will he be a teenager, but the future King will be leaving home to attend his father’s alma mater, Eton College, with George set to begin secondary school in early September. The elite boarding school, founded in 1440, is home to centuries of tradition, and apparently, one of their rules is right up “protective” Prince William and Princess Kate’s alley.

Per the Telegraph, first-year boys at Eton College aren’t permitted to have smartphones and can only use “a ‘brick phone’ for basic contact with their families.” While it might seem extreme for a teenager in today’s world, it won’t be a problem for George, who doesn’t have a cell phone anyway.

The Prince of Wales revealed his stance on technology for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when he took part in Eugene Levy’s series The Reluctant Traveler last year. “None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about,” William told the actor.

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Prince George will turn 13 on July 22. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Eton’s technology rule for new boys falls in line with William and Kate’s parenting strategy. Royal editor and author Russell Myers told the Telegraph that William and Kate are “extremely protective” of their children, but they also want Prince George to thrive in his new environment.

“William’s experience of Eton was a happy one, but both he and Catherine realize their children’s school lives may be considerably different in today’s world,” Myers shared.

While visiting Brazil for the Earthshot Prize last year, the Prince of Wales said he was considering getting a basic phone for George when he headed off to boarding school. “It is really hard. Our children don't have phones,” he told Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck, adding, “When George moves onto secondary school, maybe he'll have one with limited access.”

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate are pictured at Wimbledon 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front when it comes to their kids and technology, with William explaining that they talk to George “and explain why we don't think it's right.”

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“With full access, children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn't,” he said, admitting that “it's good for messaging” if the right controls are in place.

Now that George will be living away from home, it seems like that brick phone might get lots of use.