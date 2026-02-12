Queen Camilla Is Tackling a Cause That Would've Been "Unimaginable" For Previous Royals as She Reflects on "Horrifying" Crisis
The Queen visited Avon and Somerset Police's headquarters on February 12.
Content warning: The below story contains references to rape. This content may be triggering for some readers.
Queen Camilla has been working to give a voice to survivors of sexual assault and domestic abuse, working closely with organizations in the U.K. and taking part in the groundbreaking ITV documentary Her Majesty The Queen – Behind Closed Doors. On Thursday, February 12, The Queen visited Avon and Somerset Police's headquarters in Portishead, England, appearing visibly moved as she spoke with survivors and listened in on domestic abuse calls.
"Sometimes people must be very frightened so it must be difficult getting information out of them," Queen Camilla said after sitting with a call dispatcher at the station, per the BBC. "It's fascinating to see it and horrifying how many calls come in."
Avon and Somerset Police receives 34,000 domestic abuse calls each year, according to the BBC, and it's a number Camilla called "far too many."
Her Majesty met with Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Superintendent Sharon Baker, who shared her personal experience of domestic abuse in The Queen's ITV documentary. Baker set up a special domestic abuse survivors support group at the station, and Queen Camilla sat in with members of the group during Thursday's event.
"I know that other survivors who haven't come forward yet will come forward because of her visit," Baker said, praising Queen Camilla's involvement.
Speaking of The Queen's work with rape and domestic violence victims during a Buckingham Palace reception, Jess Phillips, a member of Parliament, noted that prior generations wouldn't have dreamed about championing such an issue.
"The Queen is pushing the door wider and wider," Phillips said, adding, "Having someone in the Queen’s position talking about rape is unimaginable."
Camilla's engagement at the police station comes amid the ongoing scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In October 2025, the Telegraph reported that The Queen was instrumental in the decision to strip Andrew of his titles, noting that he "was compromising her work supporting sex abuse victims."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.