Queen Camilla's Son Reveals How Being in Her Family Was "Incredibly Dangerous" at Times
Tom Parker Bowles shared insights on "the bad days" growing up in the spotlight.
While Queen Camilla's impressive charity work and steadfast support for King Charles is viewed in a positive light today, her reputation in the '90s was...well, not great. With the public heavily siding with Princess Diana during Charles and Diana's very public divorce, Camilla was largely painted as a villain. That being said, growing up as one of Camilla's children wasn't always easy, as her son Tom Parker Bowles revealed in a recent interview with Hello!
While he describes having a "lovely happy English upbringing" with his mom, father Andrew Parker Bowles (his parents divorced in 1995) and sister Laura Lopes, the media intrusion surrounding Camilla's relationship with King Charles made life difficult and even "dangerous" at times.
As most royal watchers know, Camilla and Charles dated in the 1970s before going on to marry their respective partners Princess Diana and Andrew Parker Bowles. The King and Queen then had an affair in the mid-'80s, and after they both went through divorces, the couple reunited for good, later marrying in 2005.
The press interest in Camilla and the affair hit a fever pitch in "the mid-'90s," as Parker Bowles told Hello!, referring to the era as "the bad days."
He recalled "the aggression of the paparazzi, the screaming, the shouting," noting that his mother "didn't have a network to protect her" since she wasn't a member of the Royal Family. "I remember high-speed chases down the M4 that were incredibly dangerous," the food writer said.
When asked if he felt "angry" or "resentful" toward his mother for her high-profile relationship, Tom replied, "No. Never, never, never. She has always been – and this is not just PR – such a good mother."
In a previous interview with The Times, the acclaimed cookbook author also defended his mom's "reputation of drinking gin and smoking," adding, "Never drunk a glass of gin in her life. Doesn’t smoke."
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Parker Bowles—who has been promoting his new book, Cooking With The Crown—also shared some memories about his mom's cooking, praising her killer roast chicken. "We all gather around the table. We all love food. We all love a drink," Tom said of his family. And when speaking of his stepfather, the author had plenty of praise.
"It wouldn't have happened without the palace and the King," he said of the book, which contains recipes spanning from Queen Victoria's reign through today. Tom described King Charles as "the kindest, most knowledgeable, lovely man. He is someone you can ask about food and it's like asking an academic."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Fashion Is Losing the Middle Ground
In–between brands are disappearing. And with them, an entire perspective on style.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez and Her Favorite $1,890 YSL Bag Are at It Again
She's almost never seen without it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nicola Coughlan Says Being Called a "Plus-Size Heroine" for Her Role on 'Bridgerton' Is "Insulting"
Please stop.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
King Charles and Melania Trump Are Pen Pals, Apparently
The unlikely friendship first began in 2005, according to Melania's new memoir.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Wants Prince William and Prince Harry to "Get Along" Before His 75th Birthday
"He wants to draw a line under their past feuds."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Is "Reluctant" to Agree to Queen Camilla's New Rule While "Pausing" Cancer Treatment
"He now eats half an avocado to sustain him."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Diana Allegedly Praised Queen Camilla as "Loyal and Discreet" During Charles Affair
"She was complicated and confusing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Addresses Rumors About Her Alleged Smoking and Drinking
"Never drunk a glass of gin in her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Shares a Rare Update on King Charles' Cancer Treatment
Tom Parker Bowles described his mother as "tough" while coping with Charles' diagnosis.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William "Treated Themselves" to a Weekend Away Without Their Kids
The royals reportedly escaped to "the monarch's private Highland estate" for a few days.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Could Be the First Royal to Join TikTok
Watch out for the next BookTok star.
By Kristin Contino Published