Why King Charles and Queen Camilla "Wept" at Windsor Castle Event and "Set Off the Staff"
A royal expert revealed that "everybody was sobbing."
King Charles and Queen Camilla faced numerous obstacles leading up to their April 9, 2005 wedding day. Public perception of their relationship—and of Camilla Parker Bowles in general—was low given their longtime affair while Charles was still married to Princess Diana. The future Queen was plagued by paparazzi camping outside her home and chasing her on the streets, and at one point, the results of a public poll even declared that Charles should not become King if he married his one-time mistress. It's no wonder that when it was all over and they finally tied the knot, emotions ran high for the couple.
Writing in the Sun, royal expert Penny Junor reflected on the journey The King and Queen went through to get to their wedding day. "A queen had tried to prise them apart. A princess had shamed them. A whole country had turned against them," she wrote. "But their love held strong, even when everything else around them had fallen apart."
The couple announced their engagement in February 2005, but their wedding day had to be moved at the last minute due to Pope John Paul II's funeral. On top of that, Queen Camilla had fallen ill with a serious sinus infection. After this turbulent series of events, it was no doubt a relief when the then-Prince Charles finally married Camilla Parker Bowles at the Guildhall in Windsor. The couple held a church blessing at St. George's Chapel after the civil ceremony, followed by a reception at Windsor Castle.
Junor wrote that "when the new Duke and Duchess of Cornwall stepped back into Windsor Castle after becoming husband and wife, they both wept."
“Their tears set off the staff who were waiting for them, and soon everybody was sobbing," the royal biographer continued. "They were crying for joy, and for love.”
Years later, Queen Elizabeth would be the one to publicly declare her support for Camilla, stating that it was her "sincere wish" that the Duchess of Cornwall be known as Queen Consort when her son took the throne. But during the '90s and early '00s, the late monarch held a different opinion.
"The Queen, for one, believed that her son’s long-term mistress was so loathed that she was beyond redemption," Junor wrote. "Elizabeth was so concerned about the consequences for the monarchy that she waged a campaign for years to try to get Charles to give her up."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
However, with time, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Camilla formed a bond, one that caused the late monarch to give Camilla a place on the Privy Council as a Counsellor of State. As Junor wrote, "Camilla has such a twinkle in her eye that you feel the world is a better place after a couple of moments in her company."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
This Hybrid Shoe Is the Last Trend I Expected Hailey Bieber to Wear
She makes the comfy style look so intriguing.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Blake Lively Saddles Up to the Horse Girl Aesthetic
The yeehaw agenda just earned another fan.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
King Charles Spent His "Remote" Honeymoon With Queen Camilla in an Unusual Way
"He was happy to get stuck in."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Spent His "Remote" Honeymoon With Queen Camilla in an Unusual Way, Per Former Royal Employee
"He was happy to get stuck in."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
This Unexpected Royal is Said to be Responsible for the Remarkable Shift in Queen Camilla's "Public Perception"
Charles and Camilla's story "took a defining turn" after this intervention, according to one royal expert.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Touching Secret Details in King Charles and Queen Camilla's New 20th Anniversary Portraits
The Queen added items with "deep personal significance" in the photos.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Absolutely Adamant" to Not Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Civil Wedding Ceremony
The couple is celebrating their 20th anniversary on April 9.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Former Butler Reveals the "Extraordinary" Gesture King Charles Made to Him on His Wedding Day to Queen Camilla: "On the Verge of Tears"
"You pinch yourself, thinking, 'I can't believe this.'"
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Dazzles in a $10 Million Brooch With Ties to Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana
The Queen looked regal in blue during a state visit to Italy with King Charles.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
According to a New Update, King Charles Seems Unwilling to Heed Queen Camilla's Health Advice
"I almost forgot that he was battling cancer the past year," commentator Samara Gill said.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana's Former Butler Says The King's First Marriage "Will Define His Lifetime" Vs. His Relationship With Camilla
"Isn’t it strange to think Charles has been married to Camilla longer than he was married to Diana?"
By Kristin Contino Published