Queen Camilla’s Son Reveals She’s “Probably” the First Queen to Ever Carry Out a Rather Ordinary Task

Queen Elizabeth II was known for her grandmotherly presence and a life of public service, but there's one activity that you wouldn't find her doing in the palace—something Queen Camilla did on a daily basis for decades.

Speaking to Discover Britain magazine, Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles revealed that his mother has very likely made history for the simple act of cooking a meal. "It’s probably true that my mother is the first queen to have ever cooked," he shared.

The celebrated food writer—who recently released a royal cookbook, Cooking & The Crown—continued that his mother "cooks less now, but cooked for two children for 20 years and is very good."

Of course, Queen Camilla grew up outside of palace walls, so whipping up dishes for her family was an ordinary task. But prior queens who didn't have the same "commoner" background, like Queen Victoria, wouldn't have needed to learn how to make a meal.

It's been well documented that Queen Elizabeth II didn't cook, and who can blame Her Majesty if she had a palace kitchen ready to serve her?

As for Parker Bowles—who admitted that he and sister Laura Lopes were like "terrified but awestruck puppies" during an accidental run-in with Queen Elizabeth—his new cookbook includes recipes spanning from Queen Victoria's era to the present day.

He told Discover Britain that he's "always been fascinated by" the world of royal food. However, the food writer admitted that he "avoided the subject" until now "for obvious reasons," waiting to release the book until his mother was Queen.

Queen Camilla supported her son at his recent cookbook launch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Queen Victoria and Edward VII would have 12 dishes for lunch and rich teas," the author shared, adding, "they also liked good British food."

But despite the lavish meals of royal days gone by, he emphasized that his newest release "is a cookbook to be used and splattered," such as Queen Camilla's famous chicken broth.

When it comes to his stepfather, King Charles, Parker Bowles called the monarch "a British food hero," praising his knowledge of agriculture.

"He’s been talking about heritage fruits and vegetables and rare breeds for years now, so when he talks to farmers he’s really well informed," the food critic said.