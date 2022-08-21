The Queen Has Eaten This Food Every Day for the Past 91 Years

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To call Her Majesty a creature of habit would be an accurate description. According to The List , the Queen is regimented with her food choices, preferring to eat many of the same foods every day—including one food item that her former personal chef Darren McGrady says HM has eaten every single day of her life since she was five years old. (Yes, that’s 91 years of eating the same food. Dedication is an understatement.)

And, according to McGrady, while the Queen eats the same breakfast pretty much every day (Earl Grey tea and a bowl of Special K cereal) and opts for simple dishes like grilled chicken or grilled fish (alongside a gin cocktail or the occasional chocolate) for the rest of the day, it’s the “jam penny” sandwich that she’s had, faithfully, her whole life.

It involves just three ingredients, according to McGrady, who worked for Her Majesty for 15 years and who said she would ask for this sandwich every day at teatime, no matter who she was dining with. All you need is bread, jam, and butter—and if you really want to be like royalty, use strawberry jam, he says.

“We’d make the jam at Balmoral Castle with gorgeous Scottish strawberries from the gardens,” he says on his YouTube channel. (Her Majesty is currently summering at Balmoral as we speak.)

As to why the sandwich is called a “penny,” it’s because it has to do with “the size of the old English penny,” McGrady says.

She may be a monarch, but her tastes run simple—as McGrady himself says, “the Queen never was a foodie.”

Somehow this simplicity makes us love her even more.