The Sad Reason Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip "Scarcely Held Hands" and "Did Not Drool Over Each Other"

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married for an incredible 73 years. Despite their enduring relationship, the late Queen and her husband rarely engaged in PDA. According to one royal biographer, there's a tragic reason why Elizabeth and Philip weren't overly affectionate with one another.

Writing in his book, The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Queen Elizabeth II, royal author Ian Lloyd shared, "When their relationship finally blossomed during the summer of 1946, the couple gave few clues away, even to those close to them."

Lloyd continued, "Peter Ashmore, [Elizabeth's father] The King's equerry, recalled Philip's three-week stay at Balmoral, when the couple came to what Philip called 'an understanding.'"

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Per the royal author, Ashmore further revealed, "They certainly did not drool over each other...They scarcely held hands."

"They certainly did not drool over each other." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ian Lloyd 'The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Queen Elizabeth II' $1.49 at Bookshop.org

As for why Elizabeth and Philip's relationship lacked PDA, Lloyd shared, "It was hardly a surprise, since Philip had never been shown much affection from his parents."

The royal author explained, "[Royal courtier] Mike Parker recalled trying to encourage Philip to show some kind of public affection to his wife. 'He doesn't wear his heart on his sleeve,' Parker commented in a 1992 interview."

Per Lloyd's book, Parker shared, "I always wanted to see him put his arms around The Queen and show her how much he adored her. What you'd do for any wife. But he always sort of stood to attention. I mentioned it to him a couple of times. But he just gave me a hell of a look."

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"The couple gave few clues away, even to those close to them." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily, the late Queen reportedly appreciated her husband's stoicism.

"Elizabeth was emotionally controlled and the fact he wasn't all over her was something she quite liked," Lloyd explained.

Basically, it sounds as though Elizabeth and Philip were a match made in heaven.