The Sad Reason Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip "Scarcely Held Hands" and "Did Not Drool Over Each Other"
"He just gave me a hell of a look."
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were married for an incredible 73 years. Despite their enduring relationship, the late Queen and her husband rarely engaged in PDA. According to one royal biographer, there's a tragic reason why Elizabeth and Philip weren't overly affectionate with one another.
Writing in his book, The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Queen Elizabeth II, royal author Ian Lloyd shared, "When their relationship finally blossomed during the summer of 1946, the couple gave few clues away, even to those close to them."
Lloyd continued, "Peter Ashmore, [Elizabeth's father] The King's equerry, recalled Philip's three-week stay at Balmoral, when the couple came to what Philip called 'an understanding.'"Article continues below
Per the royal author, Ashmore further revealed, "They certainly did not drool over each other...They scarcely held hands."
As for why Elizabeth and Philip's relationship lacked PDA, Lloyd shared, "It was hardly a surprise, since Philip had never been shown much affection from his parents."
The royal author explained, "[Royal courtier] Mike Parker recalled trying to encourage Philip to show some kind of public affection to his wife. 'He doesn't wear his heart on his sleeve,' Parker commented in a 1992 interview."
Per Lloyd's book, Parker shared, "I always wanted to see him put his arms around The Queen and show her how much he adored her. What you'd do for any wife. But he always sort of stood to attention. I mentioned it to him a couple of times. But he just gave me a hell of a look."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Luckily, the late Queen reportedly appreciated her husband's stoicism.
"Elizabeth was emotionally controlled and the fact he wasn't all over her was something she quite liked," Lloyd explained.
Basically, it sounds as though Elizabeth and Philip were a match made in heaven.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.