Fashion girls are getting so creative with how they flaunt fresh pedicures this summer. Selena Gomez's toe-ring sandals directed all eyes toward her nude polish; Mindy Kaling's French toes were unmissable through PVC Christian Louboutins; and on May 28, a sliver of Halle Berry's pedicure pushed through lace-up corset pumps. And yes, those are a thing.

The sidewalk outside The TODAY Show belonged to Berry on Thursday afternoon—and rightfully so. She strutted onto set in a full McQueen outfit, down to her $1,290 Lexie Slingback pumps. She pulled off the unconventional heels with ease, even the curved "Horn" stilettos and itty-bitty peep-toes. Corset-inspired lacing up each high vamp might've deterred some minimalist VIPs, but not Berry. The risk-taker in her embraced the skinny ties and silver grommets with an equally witchy three-piece set.

Halle Berry tested lace-up corset pumps with help from McQueen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The slingbacks were mostly matte black, besides the strawberry-red insoles that revealed themselves with every other step. Even the footbed beneath her pedicure tapped into the Spring 2026 color trend. Whether the heels inspired the rest of Berry's daytime look (or vice versa) is unclear. Either way, her strapless, asymmetrical top and matching midi skirt were shade-matched to perfection.

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The only difference? Her two-piece traded lacing for actual lace paneling stitched up the calf-grazing hem. Each strand—one in the front, and another around the back—was partially transparent, but Berry's never been one to turn down anything nearly-naked. Vertical sheer paneling on her 2025 Met Gala gown earned the Catwoman actor a spot on Marie Claire's best naked dresses list.

Spring and summer shoes seem to be getting the corset treatment this year. Late last month, Rihanna debuted a tomato-red pair of Alaïa pumps with black ties criss-crossing up her entire foot. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner's vintage Miu Miu kitten heels brought the trend to a New York Knicks game. What's more, similar styles strutted down spring runways from Prada, Marni, Off-White, Celine, and more.

Some might call the silhouette the sneaker-fication of stilettos. Others may see it as the latest lingerie-inspired sub-genre to hit the street style scene. Berry proved it's also just fabulous alternative to traditional ankle straps—and a fun way to spotlight your pedicure.

Shop Lace-Up Pumps Inspired by Halle Berry

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