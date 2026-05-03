Queen Elizabeth's love story with Prince Philip is one for the ages. The pair tied the knot on November 20, 1947, and remained married until Prince Philip's death on April 9, 2021. And according to those who knew the couple, there was heat between them throughout their long marriage.

According to royal author Ian Lloyd, in his book The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Queen Elizabeth II , "The Queen lit up when [Prince Philip] was around, when he walked into a room or when he paid her a compliment." Basically, the couple stayed very much in love through the decades.

Per Lloyd, "Once, her dress designer, the late Ian Thomas, was making some adjustments to the hemline of her dress when Philip happened to walk past the open door and he said, 'Hmm, nice dress.'"

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The royal author continued, "Thomas said The Queen 'flushed scarlet’ at the compliment. They never completely softened with old age."

"Philip happened to walk past the open door and he said, 'Hmm, nice dress.'" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lloyd also shared that Queen Elizabeth looked to her husband for advice throughout her life.

"Elizabeth was to rely on [Philip] even more as the touchstone for the values she grew up with: duty, self-sacrifice, service to Queen and country," the biographer explained. "They spoke every day on the telephone from wherever they happened to be."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were thrown together for an extended period of time during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

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"Philip left Wood Farm and joined The Queen at Windsor and over the summer at Balmoral," Lloyd noted. "It was the longest the two had been together, apart from their early tours and their time in Malta as a young naval couple, and was no doubt a consolation to her following his death just 12 months later."

"The Queen 'flushed scarlet’ at the compliment." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Elizabeth and Philip weren't big on PDA, they seemingly had a very flirty relationship in private, which is endearing.