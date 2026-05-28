Jennifer Lawrence is the leading cool-mom on my motherhood mood board. Her favorite color trends, elevated loungewear, and minimalist The Row bags will be the blueprint for my maternal style era whenever I decide to enter it. But kids aren't required to copy Lawrence-core right now. The dad sandals she debuted on May 28 will serve me well this summer and a couple pregnancies from now.

J.Law rounded out her most vibrant month of the year (or perhaps ever) wearing not one, but two spring color trends in the West Village: strawberry red and peony pink. Taupe Birkenstock-adjacent sandals tied her casual Thursday look together. Believe it or not, the peep-toe, double-strap sandals weren't on loan from her husband's shoe rack.

Jennifer Lawrence re-wore her favorite take on the dad sandals trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Despite their dad-ish bulkiness, she's worn the same Pierre Hardy pair proudly since 2021. The tan suede, black rubber outsoles, and oversize gold buckles looked fresh from the French footwear brand's shoe box, though.

Latest Videos From

Plus, their "I've had these forever" charm offset the polished nature of the color trends painting the rest of her outfit. Suddenly, Lawrence's strawberry-tinted graphic tee and baby pink pants from Siedrès felt just as effortless. Her exact shoes sold out years—and a full pregnancy—ago, but similar styles are on sale for summer 2026.

Today's stroll marked the first time Lawrence didn't style at least something from The Row with her dad sandals. The shoes have completed five street style looks over the years (that I know of), three of which featured mid-wash jeans from the Olsen twin-led label.

Three Junes ago, the Pierre Hardy sandals appeared beneath an oversize white T-shirt, elasticized black pants, and the $2,550 Slouchy Banana Bag, all with The Row tags. The Hunger Games alum's Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap really drove her dad sandals point home.

Three years ago, Lawrence wore the exact same dad sandals with a The Row look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The minimalist in me gravitates toward sandal trends like heeled flip-flops, toe-ring flats, or even naked wedges, if I'm feeling bold. But after taking in Lawrence's latest outfit, I've never been so open to styling dad sandals. She isn't the only fashion plate influencing such a drastic shift in my sandal preferences, either. Runway shows from Yohji Yamamoto, Ferrari, Michael Kors, and Max Mara went thick with their Spring 2026 sandals.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, Taylor Swift, Simone Ashley, and Riley Keough are even following suit. So, what I'm hearing is all my favorite fashion girls are dressing like dads this summer? Okay, I'll have to try it.

Shop Dad Sandals Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

TOPICS Jennifer Lawrence