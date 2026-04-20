Why Prince Philip Once Threatened to Leave Queen Elizabeth "Stranded on the Motorway," According to a Royal Family Friend

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had one of the most stable marriages in royal history. After tying the knot on November 20, 1947, Elizabeth and Philip were married until his death on April 9, 2021. But according to one Royal Family friend, the pair occasionally had blazing arguments.

During an appearance on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," broadcaster and Royal Family friend Gyles Brandreth said of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, "She wore the crown and he wore the trousers."

Noting that Prince Philip "was in charge" of certain decisions, such as where the couple's children went to school, Brandreth also reflected on the late royal's temper.

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"You wouldn't want to argue with him," Brandreth said of Philip. "To be honest, you really, really wouldn't. But she did." And according to the broadcaster, there were several instances during which friends witnessed Elizabeth and Philip fighting.

"You wouldn't want to argue with him...But she did." (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Per Brandreth, "[Countess Mountbatten] and The Queen were sitting in the back of a car, and they were driven by Prince Philip at such incredible speed. It was terrifying."

According to the Royal Family friend, "The Queen was yelping" in reaction to her husband's driving. "Shut up, woman, or I'll turn you out," Philip allegedly told his wife. "Shut up! I'll turn you out on the motorway."

Recalling the story, Brandreth explained, "When they got out of the car, Countess Mountbatten said to The Queen, 'You really shouldn't let him speak to you like that. You know, you're The Queen. He shouldn't really be speaking to you like that.'"

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"She wore the crown and he wore the trousers." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the broadcaster, Queen Elizabeth replied, "But he meant it. And I really didn't want to be caught or stranded on the motorway."

It seems as though there was only one person who was allowed to shout at Queen Elizabeth, and it was her husband.