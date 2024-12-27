Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Icily Displeased" When Her Son Prince Edward Quit the Royal Marines

As the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Edward likely felt the weight of expectation upon him while growing up. In fact, the late Queen reportedly disapproved of one of Edward's life choices pretty severely, which can't have been easy to deal with.

In January 1987, Prince Edward decided to quit the Royal Marines, having enlisted just four months prior. At the time, emphasis was placed on the fact that Edward's "qualms were not physical" when it came to a career in the Marines, per The Guardian. A statement from Buckingham Palace revealed that, following "much consideration," Prince Edward "concluded that he does not wish to make the service his long-term career." The Guardian also reported that Edward would possibly pursue "a back-room career in the performing arts, perhaps in television or in the theater."

According to royal expert Tina Brown's book, The Palace Papers, Queen Elizabeth was "icily displeased" with her youngest son's decision, considering it to be a "dereliction of duty."

Prince Philip, meanwhile, was apparently much more supportive of Edward's decision to quit the Royal Marines. "He never thought Edward should have joined the Royal Marines in the first place," Brown wrote. Instead, Philip "wanted him to do something perhaps even worse, as far as arts-loving Edward was concerned: become an accountant."

Prince Edward's commandant in the Marines, Colonel Ian Moore, told The Guardian, "Let me make it quite clear that he was doing well in his training. He was respected by his instructors, who all had a lot of time for him. He had all the physical ability to complete his training satisfactorily—indeed well." Moore continued, "There is disappointment here, but we do understand and all members of the corps feel the same way. He left with very warm regards for us and us for him."

Despite forgoing a profession in the Royal Marines, Prince Edward has had a dextrous career, and has been a lifelong supporter of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which provides opportunities for young people. In March 2023, he inherited the Duke of Edinburgh title, which was long held by his late father.