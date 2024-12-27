Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Icily Displeased" When Her Son Prince Edward Quit the Royal Marines
Prince Philip was "unexpectedly supportive" of the decision.
As the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Edward likely felt the weight of expectation upon him while growing up. In fact, the late Queen reportedly disapproved of one of Edward's life choices pretty severely, which can't have been easy to deal with.
In January 1987, Prince Edward decided to quit the Royal Marines, having enlisted just four months prior. At the time, emphasis was placed on the fact that Edward's "qualms were not physical" when it came to a career in the Marines, per The Guardian. A statement from Buckingham Palace revealed that, following "much consideration," Prince Edward "concluded that he does not wish to make the service his long-term career." The Guardian also reported that Edward would possibly pursue "a back-room career in the performing arts, perhaps in television or in the theater."
According to royal expert Tina Brown's book, The Palace Papers, Queen Elizabeth was "icily displeased" with her youngest son's decision, considering it to be a "dereliction of duty."
Prince Philip, meanwhile, was apparently much more supportive of Edward's decision to quit the Royal Marines. "He never thought Edward should have joined the Royal Marines in the first place," Brown wrote. Instead, Philip "wanted him to do something perhaps even worse, as far as arts-loving Edward was concerned: become an accountant."
Prince Edward's commandant in the Marines, Colonel Ian Moore, told The Guardian, "Let me make it quite clear that he was doing well in his training. He was respected by his instructors, who all had a lot of time for him. He had all the physical ability to complete his training satisfactorily—indeed well." Moore continued, "There is disappointment here, but we do understand and all members of the corps feel the same way. He left with very warm regards for us and us for him."
Despite forgoing a profession in the Royal Marines, Prince Edward has had a dextrous career, and has been a lifelong supporter of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which provides opportunities for young people. In March 2023, he inherited the Duke of Edinburgh title, which was long held by his late father.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Stay at Sandringham Isn't "Glamorous," or Particularly Comfortable
Many of the royals are forced to sleep on "old fashioned beds with the really creaky springs at the bottom."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Selena Gomez Coordinates With Fiancé Benny Blanco on Christmas
Shop her $150 footwear, ahead.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
'Squid Game' Is Confirmed to End With Season 3—Here's What We Know About the Conclusion of the Deadly Games So Far
Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long after season 2's cliffhanger finale.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Stay at Sandringham Isn't "Glamorous," or Particularly Comfortable
Many of the royals are forced to sleep on "old fashioned beds with the really creaky springs at the bottom."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Margaret's Grandson Sparks Engagement Rumors by Introducing Girlfriend at Sandringham Over Christmas
Is another royal wedding on the horizon?
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Charlotte Reportedly Underwent a "Royal Crash Course" With Princess Anne and Could Inherit Her Title
She's learning "the subtle signals and messaging the royals give to stay in control of a situation."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About Her Health, Says She's "Hugely Grateful" Following Cancer Diagnosis
"Cancer just really does resonate with so many families," the Princess of Wales told royal fans at Sandringham.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Elizabeth's Most Meaningful Outfits
Every look told a story.
By Amanda Mitchell Published
-
Princess Diana's Brother Pays Tribute to the Late Royal With Christmas Visit to Her Grave at Althorp House
"Good place to sit on Christmas Eve during a quiet moment."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince George Has "Replaced" Prince Harry in One of the Royal Family's Annual Christmas Traditions
"It was interesting to see that Harry has now been substituted for Prince George..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles References Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis and the "Uncertainties and Anxieties of Illness" in His Christmas Speech
"All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life."
By Amy Mackelden Published