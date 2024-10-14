New Details From Late Queen Elizabeth’s Former Aide Reveal the Royal Was “Shy”
"The Queen was the antithesis of celebrity."
Queen Elizabeth's former aid is giving new insight into what she says the royal was really like behind-the-scenes.
In a new interview with The Sunday Times published Saturday, Oct. 12, Samantha Cohen—the late Queen's former aide who worked with the matriarch for 18 years, at one point as her assistant private secretary—said Queen Elizabeth was a "shy person” who valued her privacy.
“It always struck me that in a world of celebrity, where we had all sorts of celebrities coming into the palace, the Queen was the antithesis of celebrity,” she told the publication at the time.
“She was the maestro. She understood this was her role. She took it very seriously and performed it to perfection," Cohen added. "But she knew it was separate to her as a person. She was never intoxicated by the allure, never showed off, was never tempted to preen. I loved that so much about her, because she had no ego.”
In the same interview, Cohen said that despite her innately shy nature, Queen Elizabeth was "playful" and, despite what many people surely assumed, wasn't one to take things so seriously.
"This day, she said, ‘Oh, hold on a minute, there’s a butterfly, we must get it out,'" the former aid said, recalling one of her favorite memories and moments with the late monarch.
"There was this beautiful butterfly sitting on a book. She got up, picked it up and it flew away. Then I caught it and it flew out of my hands. Then she caught it," she continued. "It was hilarious, she was laughing, I was laughing, eventually she caught it, we opened the window, freed the butterfly, and she said, ‘Right, where were we?’ She was so playful. We just had fun."
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
What as perhaps not as surprising was Cohen describing the late Queen as a fierce family woman, devoted to her children and grandchildren.
“It was important to her," Cohen said, referring to Queen Elizabeth as someone who "wanted to be a family woman."
"She loved hosting everybody for summer, allocating the rooms and checking them herself,” she added. “Some mornings I’d be getting the cereal for breakfast, and the kids would go, ‘Mum! The Queen just rode past on her horse.’ Other times they’d bump into her on their bicycles. The Queen loved families having a nice time and hearing what everyone was doing.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
4 Timeless Fall Fashion Trends I Wear Every Year
From trench coats to loafers, here are my most reliable fall-ready pieces.
By Nikki Ogunnaike Published
-
Princess Kate Cheers on Son Prince Louis During Rare Public Appearance
The Princess of Wales was in the stands during her youngest son's soccer match.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Princess Kate's 5 Best Royal Re-Wears
The Princess of Wales is a sustainable style queen.
By Kristin Contino Published