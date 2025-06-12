A "Horror Horse Accident" Has Left a Future Queen Recovering in Hospital Following Surgery
The princess is being closely "monitored" after the devastating incident.
Catharina-Amalia, Princess of Orange, is the heir to the Dutch throne. The royal, whose parents are King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of The Netherlands, is currently in hospital following a "horror horse accident" necessitated surgery, per the Express. The future queen of the Netherlands will hopefully make a full recovery, but she is being "monitored" carefully.
The 21-year-old princess is currently staying at the University Medical Centre Utrecht Hospital, where she underwent surgery due to fracturing her arm after falling from her horse.
"Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange underwent surgery on Tuesday evening, June 10, for a fracture in her upper arm," a statement on the Dutch Royal Family's website explained. "The surgery went well. She will remain in the UMC Utrecht for monitoring until tomorrow. "
Due to the Princess of Orange's accident and ensuing medical needs, a number of official royal engagements have been postponed, including a "summer photo session" at Paleis Huis ten Bosch.
Princess Catharina-Amalia's mother, Queen Máxima, has also made some adjustments to her busy schedule, in order to support her daughter. "She will not be present at the CGAP congress in Amsterdam," the statement explained. "In addition, His Majesty The King will be present at the opening of the Holland Festival without Queen Máxima."
The princess's full name is Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria, and she's also known as the Princess of Orange, Princess of the Netherlands, and Princess of Orange-Nassau. Born on December 7, 2003, Princess Catharina-Amalia is first in line to the Dutch throne, and she has two younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.
"Since September 2022, the princess has been living and studying in Amsterdam," her profile on the Dutch Royal Family's website explained. "In her free time she enjoys horse riding, tennis, and singing." The website also revealed that the princess's horse is called Mojito.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
