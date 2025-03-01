Queen Mary Is Bejeweled in Kate Middleton's Extremely Shimmery Jenny Packham Gown

Even royalty isn't immune to the "Kate effect."

Kate Middleton wears a glittering Jenny Packham gown to a dinner at Buckingham Palace
(Image credit: Getty Images/Michel Porro/Jonathan Brady - Pool)
King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark hosted their annual Evening Party for Art and Culture in the Knights' Hall at Christiansborg Castle on Feb. 28. For the special occasion, Queen Mary revealed that she shares a sense of style with Kate Middleton.

In photos and video clips shared on the Danish Royal Family's Instagram account, Queen Mary could be seen wearing a glittering Jenny Packham gown, which Princess Kate has worn more than once. The designer's pink Georgia Sequin-Embellished Gown retails for $4,915, and was worn by the Princess of Wales on two separate occasions in 2023.

In June 2023, Kate stepped out wearing the eye-catching dress for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, which took place at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan. She wore the gown once again in December 2023, this time for an evening reception at Buckingham Palace for members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Queen Mary has also worn the luxurious Jenny Packham design more than once. In Feb. 2022, the royal posed for official portraits in the dress in honor of her 50th birthday.

In an Instagram post celebrating Queen Mary's cultural event, the Danish Royal Family explained, "Throughout history, the Royal House has had a tradition of inviting different actors in the society to party at the castle. At the evening parties, guests are invited to dinner as well as entertainment in the Knights' Hall at Christiansborg Castle."

Another post revealed, "After the dinner at the Evening Party for Art and Culture, the Knights' Hall at Christiansborg Castle was transformed into a large dance floor. According to tradition, Les Lanciers were danced, where Their Majesties the King and Queen also participated." The caption continued, "For more than 150 years, Les Lanciers have been danced at Hoffet's parties. To this day, it continues to be a tradition, which is held up to a number of events at the Royal House."

Princess Kate—who is currently in her pantsuit era—has regularly influenced other people's style choices, so much so the phenomenon was dubbed the "Kate effect."

