Bye, Trouser Suits—Queen Mary Goes Playful in a Frilly Summer Blouse

Queen Mary isn’t a normal mom, she’s a cool mom, which she proved with a playful, frilly blouse and wide-leg jeans for a visit to the LEGO charity. As part of her work with Mary Fonden—The Mary Foundation—Queen Mary makes an annual visit to the LEGO charity in Billund, Denmark to pack backpacks with essentials, clothing, and toys for children living in crisis shelters.

The brightly-colored backpacks and cheerful toys provide a moment of joy to children living in difficult circumstances. Queen Mary was on hand to personally back the backpacks and meet with volunteers. In a chic pair of Gucci glasses, Queen Mary packed stuffed animals, books, and boxes of Duplo into the green backpacks. “The backpack is both a practical aid for the children and an educational tool for the crisis center employees,” The Mary Foundation wrote on Instagram, explaining that volunteers use these toys ”in their dialogue and contact with the children” as play therapy tools.

Queen Mary packing backpacks at The LEGO Charity. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

Queen Mary was visiting as part of her work with Mary Fonden. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

Queen Mary skipped the royal trouser suits and summer dresses in favor of jeans, a casual blouse, and ballet flats. The Chanel cap-toe slingback flats were made from denim and featured bleach-washed Chanel logos. Queen Mary’s blouse is from Me+Em, who says the “delicate print, lace trims and a lightweight silk-cotton fabric contribute to the feminine aesthetic of this blouse.” Delight jewelry peeked out from the frills of the blouse, adding interest to the outfit.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Queen Mary has been leaning into modern fashions and new trends, proving age—Queen Mary turned 54 early this year—is nothing but a number. From scarf buns to acid-wash ballet flats, the Queen of the Danes isn’t afraid to experiment or dress up. A far cry from the rainbow of uninteresting trouser suits seen in other royal fashion wardrobes, Queen Mary demonstrates how to balance trends with duty, and fashion with substance.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TOPICS Queen Mary