Meghan Markle Dabbles in King Charles’ Favorite Hobby Following Their England Reunion
A budding connection between The King and his daughter-in-law.
Although the royal family continues to face tensions over roles and titles, King Charles and Meghan Markle have remained on the same page about one thing: their love of gardening. The Duchess of Sussex was the latest to share her passion with the world in a new video for her lifestyle brand As Ever.
On the brand’s Instagram, Meghan hinted at her next launch with a teaser that saw her walking through raspberry fields. Dressed in a straw hat and collarless, light blue button-down shirt, she picked through the bushes to find the ripe fruit.
“A taste of late summer is almost here," the caption read. "Something sweet is arriving soon.”
The video was released just weeks after her reunion with The King. After four years, Charles and Queen Camilla met with Meghan, Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House in the countryside of England, where The King’s affinity for gardening began.
After purchasing the estate in 1980, Charles began to develop the now world-renowned organic gardens and farms that surround the residence. He is known to have championed organic and sustainable living long before it became mainstream. The King even founded his own product line, titled Highgrove, featuring jams, preserves, and other items directly tied to the property.
As for the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has been gardening for decades, dating back to her childhood in Southern California. She currently maintains a large garden at her Montecito home.
Meghan officially launched her lifestyle brand in February 2025, coinciding with the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. Since its inaugural spring collection, the company has created a vast product line that includes jams, teas, and dessert mixes.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.
In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared in WWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.
When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.