‘Marie Claire’ Editors Try Me+Em’s Modern Versions of Kate, Diana and Máxima’s Best Outfits
Look no further than this royally-approved British brand for your winter work and weekend staples.
There are few brands that are universally beloved by royal women around the world, and one of them is London-based Me+Em. I first became a fan of the label when Princess Kate wore a pink Me+Em shirt dress to meet a childhood cancer patient during the pandemic, and since then, it seems like everyone has embraced the British retailer.
From Duchess Sophie to Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, royal women consistently show up in Me+Em for busy days of attending charity events, meeting fans and representing their countries in style. Pieces like tailored trousers and dresses with clever zip-up detail are cut for both fit and function, with the brand focusing on the concept of "intelligent style."
Princess Beatrice, Princess Madeleine and Queen Mary of Denmark are particularly fond of the brand, and just as I was writing this story, the Princess of Wales debuted a new burgundy Me+Em blouse during a surprise appearance with Prince William.
With so many royals flying the flag for Me+Em, I decided it was time for the Marie Claire team to see how the brand's pieces translate to everyday life. Each of us chose to come up with our own twist on a royal outfit—in Brooke's case, using an exact jacket worn by Queen Máxima—and put Me+Em's pieces to the test this January.
Kristin Contino, Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor
I've always been a fan of Princess Kate's elevated country casual looks, and when the Princess of Wales visited Scotland last year, I was immediately drawn to her brown blazer paired with a pale blue shirt. While her pieces weren't from Me+Em, I found a similar jacket in their collection, along with the prettiest blue blouse. For me, it's the perfect casual outfit with that extra bit of sophistication.
The brand's skinny jeans aren't as tight as I expected (they fit more like a straight jean on me), so if you're not a fan of the painted-on silhouette, they'll definitely work for you. The beautiful lace detail on Me+Em's blouse takes this shirt to the next level, and the gorgeously tailored military jacket is an investment piece that I see myself wearing for years to come. Although it sadly sold out in the sale, I've linked to a similar blazer, below.
Julia Marzovilla, Fashion E-Commerce Editor
Princess Diana stays on my moodboard, so I jumped at the chance to try one of her most memorable looks. This houndstooth jacket is a little out of my comfort zone—I normally wear all-black—but I trusted Me+Em not to lead me astray. I own a few pieces from the brand already, and I love them. That being said, I opted to make Diana's look more day-to-day relatable by going with black trousers instead of a full-on patterned skirt like the princess wore for Christmas 1990.
Shockingly, once I tried the whole outfit together, I loved the pants the most. I’m on the shorter side so the hem was a little long, but I found the pleats to be really flattering and the fit really comfortable. A win-win!
Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
A sparkling tweed jacket isn’t typically the kind of thing that fits my minimalist style, but when you have the chance to look like a (literal) queen, you take it. As soon as I threw it on, I felt like royalty—it’s impossible not to when you’re wearing a structured jacket complete with shimmery threads. It’s undoubtedly a power piece that’s perfect for an instant boost of confidence.
Although Queen Maxima styled her jacket with the matching jumpsuit, I went with the Tapered Pant for a more laidback, but still elegant look. Sadly, they were a bit too long for my 5’4” frame, but don’t let that dissuade you—their subtle barrel-leg silhouette is incredibly cool. All in all, this is exactly the kind of outfit I would wear if I suddenly became a royal: polished statement pieces with just a touch of cool-girl edge.
