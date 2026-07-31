Kaia Gerber Revives the 2000s-Era Jellyfish Dress With One Extremely 2026-Coded Detail

Kaia Gerber is one of the fashion industry's leading champions of the little black dress. Together with Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, the trio have formed something of a consortium. Its sole purpose? Broadening LBD representation on the red carpet.

Jenner last made an LBD appearance in March for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, followed by Gomez, who attended a Netflix premiere wearing a noir gown of her own two months later. Yesterday, it was Gerber's turn to continue pushing the pro-LBD agenda, and she did so enthusiastically, arriving at a photo call in a black dress befitting of the occasion.

On July 30, she made an appearance at a London screening of Hulu's thriller series, The Shards—her latest acting project. Embracing the show's aquatic themes (promo pics take place in a swimming pool), the model posed on an aqua blue carpet wearing a contrasting gown with oceanic themes.

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Debuting in early July, Gerber's dress was one of the racier designs seen on Fendi's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 runway. It features a low-low neckline, made all the more dramatic by a sheer bodice.

Kaia Gerber attended the London Screening of The Shards in a sheer black gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vertical ruffled stripes act as a lone textured element, cascading down into a jellyfish-style train (a popular Y2K style). She kept this look as minimalist as can be, styling only with peep-toe pumps and a simple black thong—a distinctly modern styling choice. The finished outfit gave off a palpable, early-2000s feel.

Playing off of her dress's tendril detailing, Gerber swept her hair up into a bun with a few face-framing pieces of its own. After a generous swipe of wet-look lip gloss, the second-generation model looked like a sea creature taught to slay.

Shop Jellyfish Dresses Inspired By Kaia Gerber

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