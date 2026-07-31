Kaia Gerber Revives the 2000s-Era Jellyfish Dress With One Extremely 2026-Coded Detail
Perfect for an ocean-themed carpet.
Kaia Gerber is one of the fashion industry's leading champions of the little black dress. Together with Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, the trio have formed something of a consortium. Its sole purpose? Broadening LBD representation on the red carpet.
Jenner last made an LBD appearance in March for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, followed by Gomez, who attended a Netflix premiere wearing a noir gown of her own two months later. Yesterday, it was Gerber's turn to continue pushing the pro-LBD agenda, and she did so enthusiastically, arriving at a photo call in a black dress befitting of the occasion.
On July 30, she made an appearance at a London screening of Hulu's thriller series, The Shards—her latest acting project. Embracing the show's aquatic themes (promo pics take place in a swimming pool), the model posed on an aqua blue carpet wearing a contrasting gown with oceanic themes.
Debuting in early July, Gerber's dress was one of the racier designs seen on Fendi's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026 runway. It features a low-low neckline, made all the more dramatic by a sheer bodice.
Vertical ruffled stripes act as a lone textured element, cascading down into a jellyfish-style train (a popular Y2K style). She kept this look as minimalist as can be, styling only with peep-toe pumps and a simple black thong—a distinctly modern styling choice. The finished outfit gave off a palpable, early-2000s feel.
Playing off of her dress's tendril detailing, Gerber swept her hair up into a bun with a few face-framing pieces of its own. After a generous swipe of wet-look lip gloss, the second-generation model looked like a sea creature taught to slay.
Shop Jellyfish Dresses Inspired By Kaia Gerber
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Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.