How Princess Diana Paved the Way for Prince George to Attend Eton College

Within the royal family, Princess Diana’s legacy continues to resonate: its youngest generation is following a path she helped forge decades ago. Prince George, her eldest grandson, is just a month away from his debut at Eton College, where his father Prince William studied many years ago. However, the brewing royal tradition originally began in the Spencer family.

In Simon Vigar’s new book The Four Wives of Windsor, the author describes Diana as “the biggest changemaker” among the women of the Royal Family. “Then there was the choice of school for her sons. Going to Eton College was very much a Diana decision,” Vigar wrote. “Her brother and father went there, and of course, it was much closer to home than Gordonstoun, where Charles wasn’t happy anyway.”

Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles visit Prince William and Harry at Eton College in September 1995. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The late princess’ choice of schooling for her children left a lasting impression, so much so that Prince William and Princess Kate have followed suit. The author wrote, “William had had a good time there. It ticked so many boxes for William and Catherine. In the age of the smartphone, it is probably better to be at an all-boys school rather than a co-ed one.”

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In July, after the Prince and Princess of Wales had explored boarding school options for their eldest, Kensington Palace confirmed the news. The decision had reportedly come down to two schools: both William and Kate’s alma maters. If Prince George had followed in his mother’s footsteps, he would have attended the coed Marlborough College.

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