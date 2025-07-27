Two Gucci Bags Totaling $4,200 Perfectly Accessorize Emily Ratajkowski's Little Black Dress
Gucci's iconic Double-G monogram was the focal point of her entire outfit.
It's safe to say Emily Ratajkowski is a fan of Gucci's unforgettable Double-G monogram print. On Saturday, July 26, the Too Much actress celebrated the fashion house's latest campaign, of which she's the star, at an intimate cocktail party and dinner in the Hamptons. For the occasion, she paired a sleek little black dress with not one but two Gucci GG bags.
Ratajkowski attended the event, which took place at LDV at The Maidstone Hotel & Restaurant in East Hampton, where she was joined by special guests including Havana Rose Liu, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tina Leung. The author of My Body wore a little black dress featuring two hip-high side-splits. She accessorized her LBD with strappy black sandals, and was photographed with two enviable Gucci bags.
Firstly, Ratajkowski was pictured holding a Gucci Mini GG Handbag, which retails for $1,950. The canvas bag was "inspired by the signature Gucci duffle silhouette," and features the fashion house's all-over Double-G monogram print.
Ratakowski was also pictured holding a Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag, retailing for $2,250. "First unveiled at the Cruise 2026 fashion show in Florence, the new design honors the house's heritage, reflecting over a century of artisanal mastery, innovation, and expressive design," a press release said of the delectable tote bag.
Finally, the model appeared to be wearing a pair of Gucci's $1,160 New Bamboo Leather Sandals, which feature silver heels in the shape of bamboo sticks, and Gucci's Oval Frame Sunglasses in Black.
Shop EmRata's Style
