Princess Kate Breaks From Wimbledon Tradition as She Suits Up in Linen and Takes on an Unexpected Job

The Wimbledon championships are here once again, and Princess Kate made an early appearance at the event on July 2 while getting down to work in a surprising role. The Princess of Wales, who serves as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), surprised attendees as she scanned tickets on day four of the championships.

In recent years, Kate has shown that she can’t get enough of a trouser suit, and although she always wears a dress or skirt to Wimbledon, she debuted a summery blue linen suit by Gabriela Hearst on Thursday. Dressed in the brand’s Stephanie blazer and coordinating wide-legged trousers, the princess snapped selfies with shocked guests in the queue and pitched in at the ticket office.

The Princess of Wales shares a laugh with fans as she works in the Wimbledon ticket office. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess wears a Gabriela Hearst suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wore an old favorite white H&M top under her jacket and reached for her go-to brown Ralph Lauren pumps, wearing her hair in a high ponytail to show off her lapis and moonstone drop earrings by Carousel Jewels.

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Luckily, the heat wave that gripped that U.K. has eased up, and with temperatures in the 70s, the Princess of Wales looked cool and collected in her summer suit and sunglasses as she took in the tennis action.

She also made a break from royal tradition by choosing not to sit in the royal box, instead sitting with former British tennis star Tim Henman and Deborah Jevans, chair of the AELTC, for one match. She also joined tennis players Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong for another game, watching Katie Swan of Great Britain take on Madison Keys of the United States.

The Princess of Wales enjoys the tennis action with Andy Murray and Anne Keothavong . (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate chats with a surprised fan in the Wimbledon queue on July 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales's appearance this early in the championships comes as a surprise since she typically does not attend until the men's and women's finals, when she presents the trophies to the winners.

However, she's made some exceptions over the years, like in 2021 when she attended an early match in a polka dot skirt and blazer, and 2019, when she surprised fans on day two of the championships in a breezy white shirt dress.

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