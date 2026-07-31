Katie Holmes Does Logomania the Katie Way—With 2019-Era Cigarette Jeans and a Button-Up

I can't think of any celebrity less likely to take part in the logomania trend than Katie Holmes. The actor is the official poster child for relaxed, attainable style—and therein lies the biggest part of her draw.

Though she has limitless opportunity for over-the-top designer pieces (in the last year alone, she's sat front row at MaxMara, Zimmermann, Christian Siriano, and more), Holmes chooses, instead, to stay within the confines of her sartorial comfort zone. The woman knows what she likes—and she refuses to fall for the micro trend propaganda.

It's this confidence that has made her a walking mood board for the casually chic, the self-described minimalists. And yesterday, she struck again—but with an unexpected addition.

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On July 30, Holmes was photographed on her home turf, the streets of New York City. She was seemingly caught on the tail end of a commute, smiling for the camera in a rumpled button-up and light-wash cigarette jeans circa 2019.

Katie Holmes added a logomania carry-on to her laid-back uniform. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Accessories were straight out of her usual lineup, including: a colorful tote bag, two-strap Mary Jane ballet flats, and a woven leather belt. (She rarely leaves the house without at least two out of the three.)

The relaxed styling is standard Holmes—a combination she's reached for dozens of times over the years. But what made this particular look interesting was a logo-printed addition I never would have predicted lived in her wardrobe.

Slung over one shoulder was a briefcase-style Louis Vuitton carry-on covered in the brand's house monogram print. Though Holmes has rarely embraced designer branding, she made a shocking exception for the iconic luxury luggage.

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It just goes to show: even the boldest of statement pieces can feel effortless when styled with authenticity.

Shop Katie's Casual-Cool Travel Look