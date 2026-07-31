Katie Holmes Does Logomania the Katie Way—With 2019-Era Cigarette Jeans and a Button-Up
She included an unexpected accessory in her lineup.
I can't think of any celebrity less likely to take part in the logomania trend than Katie Holmes. The actor is the official poster child for relaxed, attainable style—and therein lies the biggest part of her draw.
Though she has limitless opportunity for over-the-top designer pieces (in the last year alone, she's sat front row at MaxMara, Zimmermann, Christian Siriano, and more), Holmes chooses, instead, to stay within the confines of her sartorial comfort zone. The woman knows what she likes—and she refuses to fall for the micro trend propaganda.
It's this confidence that has made her a walking mood board for the casually chic, the self-described minimalists. And yesterday, she struck again—but with an unexpected addition.
On July 30, Holmes was photographed on her home turf, the streets of New York City. She was seemingly caught on the tail end of a commute, smiling for the camera in a rumpled button-up and light-wash cigarette jeans circa 2019.
Accessories were straight out of her usual lineup, including: a colorful tote bag, two-strap Mary Jane ballet flats, and a woven leather belt. (She rarely leaves the house without at least two out of the three.)
The relaxed styling is standard Holmes—a combination she's reached for dozens of times over the years. But what made this particular look interesting was a logo-printed addition I never would have predicted lived in her wardrobe.
Slung over one shoulder was a briefcase-style Louis Vuitton carry-on covered in the brand's house monogram print. Though Holmes has rarely embraced designer branding, she made a shocking exception for the iconic luxury luggage.
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It just goes to show: even the boldest of statement pieces can feel effortless when styled with authenticity.
Shop Katie's Casual-Cool Travel Look
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.