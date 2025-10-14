Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised fans with a visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, October 14—and the Princess of Wales made a quick change during their day out. Kate started kicked off the trip in an old favorite Alexander McQueen coat, trading it for a more laid-back Barbour jacket for some countryside activities.

According to Kensington Palace, the focus of the couple's day was to visit organizations "that showcase growth and investment in rural areas," especially those that provide entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people. The Princess of Wales showed off a tailored look as she arrived at the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service’s new Learning and Development College, sporting a bespoke olive green coat that she's worn on a number of occasions, including Christmas Day 2022.

She paired the long, patch-pocket coat with another custom piece, wearing a pair of brown suede Gianvito Rossi boots and accessorizing with gold Daniella Draper shamrock hoop earrings.

The Princess of Wales brought back an old Alexander McQueen coat for the first portion of their trip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She changed into a Barbour jacket and Penelope Chilvers boots for a farm visit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess tried her hand at using a restored heritage machine on the flax farm. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal couple's next stop was a flax farm in County Tyrone, and Kate changed into a more casual look as she learned how flax is grown to make sustainable linen. She brought out two more longtime favorite fashion pieces, swapping her heeled boots for a brown Penelope Chilvers pair and her tailored coat for a waxed Barbour jacket.

The Princess of Wales has been wearing her Penelope Chilvers long tassel boots since her university days with Prince William at St Andrews—making the cost per wear a bargain at this point. Princess Kate styled the boots with a Ralph Lauren tweed maxi skirt for her farm visit, adding a black turtleneck and buttoned-up gray cardigan.

William and Kate's farm visit highlights the princess's passion for the British textile industry. She's carried out several engagements in recent years highlighting the importance of U.K.-made textiles, most recently having visited two English manufacturers in September.