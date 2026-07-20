Justin Bieber's performance won the 2026 World Cup Halftime Show, but the after-party style circuit belonged to Hailey Bieber. Once Team Spain received the championship trophy on July 19, Hailey's winning cool-girl combination—vintage lingerie dress with the heeled flip-flop trend—stole the spotlight at her husband's post-Final Match party.

Unlike Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa, Bieber steered clear of the paparazzi inside MetLife Stadium. Instead, she reserved the step-and-repeat for New York City's The Corner Store restaurant, which welcomed her decidedly anti-sporty summer look. Her stylist, Dani Michelle, outfitted her in a silky slip dress by Dior, a croc-embossed The Row clutch, and her favorite heeled flip-flops, also from the Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-led label.

The cherry-red micro mini debuted in the Fall 2005 fashion show, but its spaghetti straps, floral jacquard print, and semi-sheer lace along the neck and hemline looked good as new on Bieber. If you're in the market for the exact dress, keep your eye on secondhand retailers—the style recently sold for $2,400 on 1stDibs.

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Hailey Bieber won the 2026 wardrobe World Cup in a lingerie slip dress and the heeled flip-flops trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mini dresses and open-toe sandals have been key players in Bieber's wardrobe rotation for years. The Rhode founder is especially loyal to The Row's sold-out Sacha Flip-Flops, which come in leather and feature 3.5-inch high stilettos. They joined her shoe rack shortly after the 2026 Super Bowl, and have since appeared at some of The Summer of Sports's buzziest events, including the Fanatics Flag Football Game and the New York Knicks NBA Finals, as well as Bieber's more casual L.A. outings.

Bieber traded sporty World Cup sneakers for her favorite Sacha flip-flops from The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the past, she styled the heeled flip-flops trend—endorsed by Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Anne Hathaway—alongside cigarette jeans, capri pants, and other vintage designs from brands like Gucci.

Before becoming a fan of the popular style from The Row, Bieber rotated between Toteme's kitten heel thongs and peep-toe pumps (another It-shoe for summer 2026). Last September, she styled an equally lacy LBD with satin mules from Saint Laurent. Her latest World Cup look pulled from a similarly '90s-inspired mood board.

Last fall, Bieber traded flip-flops for similar peep-toe pumps and a lacy LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Name another shoe trend that looks as effortless with jeans as it does with a lacy lingerie look. Take it from Bieber: The flip-flop trend (both in heeled and flat form) can work with anything on your summer wardrobe rack. Not only are heeled flip-flops giving classic pointy pumps some competition, but they're also the perfect pair to showcase your freshly-painted pedicure. Talk about a win-win.

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Shop Dresses and Flip-Flops Inspired by Hailey Bieber