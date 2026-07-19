Princess Kate and Prince William "Built a Base" for Prince George and They "Guard It Fiercely," Says Royal Author

Prince George's life is about to change in a major way when he attends Eton College this fall. The young royal will develop even more independence at the boarding school, which just so happens to be dad Prince William's alma mater. According to one royal author, Prince George always has a safe space he can return home to thanks to Princess Kate and Prince William.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal author Robert Jobson revealed that Prince George's experience at Eton will be extremely different from William's time at the school.

"The difference is everything," Jobson told the outlet. "William walked into Eton carrying his parents' marital war. George walks in from a settled home."

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The royal biographer continued, "Two parents, together, who built him a base and guard it fiercely. Confidence is not taught. It is absorbed."

"Confidence is not taught. It is absorbed." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Jobson, Prince William has worked extremely hard to ensure his children experience a happy childhood, free from the difficult challenges he endured.

"[George] has not been spared pain," Jobson told the outlet. "He watched his mother fight and beat cancer. He watched his grandfather live with it. He has emerged steadier."

Detailing some of Prince George's accomplishments and educational passions, the author shared, "He is smart. He loves history." Jobson continued, "Standing before Henry VIII's armor last October, his father said it plainly. 'George, my son, is way better in history than I am, and I have to check with him now on my dates.'"

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Jobson further noted that George has embraced sport, including "his mother's game"—hockey—while supporting his dad's favorite soccer team, Aston Villa.

"He is smart. He loves history." (Image credit: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images)

With the support of his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, it seems likely that Prince George will thrive at Eton College. Regardless of the challenges he faces, the young royal will seemingly always be able to retreat to the safety of his "base" at home.