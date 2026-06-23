Meghan Markle and Princess Kate's Go-To Sunglasses Are My Favorite Royally-Approved Prime Day Deals
These prices on Le Specs and Ray-Bans are too good to pass up.
As a royal editor, one of the perks (or financial downsides) of my job is discovering brands thanks to Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie and the like. Even better? When the royals step out in styles that don’t require a trust fund to get the same look. Amazon Prime Day is live now through June 26, and two of the Royal Family’s favorite sunglasses brands are offering major discounts this summer.
When the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of black Le Specs sunglasses to her baby shower in 2019, I immediately snagged a pair, and since then, I’ve picked up a few other versions of their affordable, celeb-approved sunnies. Meghan's exact Air Heart style is marked down from $90 to $63 for Prime Day, along with a number of other Le Specs designs, including the round Bandwagon sunglasses she once wore to Wimbledon.
The Royal Family is also big on Ray-Bans, with everyone from King Charles to Prince William and Princess Kate wearing the brand's shades over the years.
This Prime Day, Kate's "Chris" sunglasses are on sale for $120, along with plenty of other Ray-Ban styles. The Princess of Wales has worn the square sunnies with metal arms on a number of occasions since 2018, including trips to Belize and Wimbledon.
And if you're all set on sunglasses, royally-approved shoes are also included in the Prime Day deals. Princess Kate's favorite Superga sneakers are on major sale, with the black version discounted from $75 to under $25. Or if you're in the market for some new flats, Meghan's black Rothy's flats are more than 20 percent off—perfect to slip on with your favorite dress this summer.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.