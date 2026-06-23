Meghan Markle and Princess Kate's Go-To Sunglasses Are My Favorite Royally-Approved Prime Day Deals

As a royal editor, one of the perks (or financial downsides) of my job is discovering brands thanks to Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie and the like. Even better? When the royals step out in styles that don’t require a trust fund to get the same look. Amazon Prime Day is live now through June 26, and two of the Royal Family’s favorite sunglasses brands are offering major discounts this summer.

When the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of black Le Specs sunglasses to her baby shower in 2019, I immediately snagged a pair, and since then, I’ve picked up a few other versions of their affordable, celeb-approved sunnies. Meghan's exact Air Heart style is marked down from $90 to $63 for Prime Day, along with a number of other Le Specs designs, including the round Bandwagon sunglasses she once wore to Wimbledon.

Meghan Markle wears Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses at Wimbledon 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Royal Family is also big on Ray-Bans, with everyone from King Charles to Prince William and Princess Kate wearing the brand's shades over the years.

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This Prime Day, Kate's "Chris" sunglasses are on sale for $120, along with plenty of other Ray-Ban styles. The Princess of Wales has worn the square sunnies with metal arms on a number of occasions since 2018, including trips to Belize and Wimbledon.

Princess Kate wears Ray-Ban sunglasses at the 2021 Wimbledon championships. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And if you're all set on sunglasses, royally-approved shoes are also included in the Prime Day deals. Princess Kate's favorite Superga sneakers are on major sale, with the black version discounted from $75 to under $25. Or if you're in the market for some new flats, Meghan's black Rothy's flats are more than 20 percent off—perfect to slip on with your favorite dress this summer.

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